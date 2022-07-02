Miles Teller’s grandmother launches campaign to cast him as James Bond: ‘Wouldn’t he be great?'

Step aside, Jamie Dornan and Idris Elba, there’s a new social media campaign pushing for another actor to replace Daniel Craig as the suave spy James Bond: Miles Teller.

At the forefront of the movement is someone near and dear to the actor’s heart — his own grandmother, Leona Flowers.

On June 29, Flowers started the campaign with a single tweet, hyping up the “Top Gun: Maverick” star and his vast talent in a series of posts.

“They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for- talent, looks, strength,worldwide appeal & oh, so cool,” she wrote. “He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?”

Flowers had responses at the ready for criticism shared about Teller, 35, being possibly cast in the role, including several comments that emphasized that James Bond is British, not American.

“And lots of Europeans have played Americans,” she replied to one user. “He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great.”

When a Twitter user replied, “If he was from Great Britain I would agree,” she confidently wrote back, “He could make you think he was.”

Another fan asked Flowers to rate her grandson’s English accent, so she assured fans that accents were one of the many talents that Teller possesses.

“He’s an actor, my dear,” she wrote. “He can do it.”

There was one response questioned her grandson’s musical abilities, namely those that were on display during the 2014 film “Whiplash,” where Teller portrayed a jazz drummer opposite of J.K. Simmons who played his instructor.

“Can Miles really play the drums?” the user asked, to which she replied, “Yes, my dear, Miles plays many instruments well. He has so many talents & is so brilliant he amazes even his old Mup.”

In another tweet on Thursday, June 30, Flowers brought the royal family into the mix, citing her grandson’s meet-and-greet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the U.K. premiere in Leicester Square in her pitch for him to be the next Bond.

She retweeted a story by another outlet, writing in part, “I know u & your followers want 2 c more of Miles. Everyone does!”

“I think our English friends would welcome him as 007,” she added. “The folks in London loved him when he was just there with the premiere of Top Gun Maverick. He even charmed William & Kate.”

Teller was previously rumored to be in the running to portray another historic pop culture icon: Elvis Presley. However, Austin Butler was ultimately cast as the late music legend in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis."

Flowers' campaign for her grandson to be the next Bond comes amid a great year for the actor. Teller's portrayal of Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), in the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit "Top Gun" garnered acclaim for the actor since the film's premiere on May 27.

He also portrayed Albert S. Ruddy, the producer of "The Godfather," in the Paramount+ miniseries "The Offer," which followed the production and development of the 1972 mob drama.

