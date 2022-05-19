Kate, Will ... and Tom! Royals hang out with ‘Top Gun’ stars at sequel premiere

"Top Gun: Maverick" got a royal reception in London on Thursday night.

The U.K. premiere of the sequel to 1986's "Top Gun," which helped shoot star Tom Cruise into the stratosphere, featured not just Cruise and his co-stars Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller ... but also Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, all of whom gathered in Leicester Square for the event.

William and Kate walk with Tom Cruise at the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick." Dan Kitwood / AFP via Getty Images

According to People magazine, Kate was dressed in a floor-length black gown with a white off-shoulder neckline by Roland Mouret; William's outfit was the traditional black tux and bow tie. Cruise, 59, and Teller, 35, also wore a tux and bow tie, while Connelly, 51, wore a belted black-and-white maxidress with sheer sleeves and an abstract floral print.

William and Kate chat with stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Cruise has also been socializing with William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. The actor was on hand at the equestrian-themed event "A Gallop Through History" on Sunday.

He told ITV that the queen "is a woman I greatly admire," reported Sky News.

William and Kate added even more star power to Thursday's premiere. Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

Meanwhile, anticipation continues to build ahead of the May 27 release date for "Top Gun: Maverick." Not only is it fascinating to see Cruise return to a role that helped make him a star, but Lady Gaga's original song for the movie, "Hold My Hand," is already making a splash.