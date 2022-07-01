You may know Lucas Bravo as the Parisian heartthrob in "Emily in Paris," but soon you're going to know him as André Fauvel in his new movie “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris."

The film is set in 1950s London and it focuses on a widowed cleaning lady who desperately tries to get a couture Christian Dior gown.

In her crazy adventure around Paris, she ends up helping Fauvel, a “very shy accountant” who struggles to make his feelings known to a Dior model.

Lucas Bravo (R) as André Fauvel and Lesley Manville (L) as Mrs. Harris in "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris." Dávid Lukács / Focus Features

While talking to TODAY, Bravo said that he enjoyed doing this film because of the time period in which the movie is set.

"It's the opportunity to just go back in time and also the world of Dior was such a magical part," he said. "He was a very private person. He loved his countryside house and his flowers and whenever he wasn't there, he would just go to Paris and inject all this universe into his dresses. So it's pretty magical to welcome this universe."

Bravo, who rose to fame after playing Emily's hunky neighbor in "Emily in Paris," is continuing his work in the rom-com genre by acting alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney in another upcoming flick he has, called "Ticket to Paradise."

Although he couldn’t share many details about the film since he’s barely seen in the trailer, he did say that he shares a kiss with the “Pretty Woman” actor on-screen. And that happened on his first day of filming.

"Julia made it so comfortable," he said.

Bravo noted that he was a bit “stressed” when he started filming because he had to quarantine for two weeks before he arrived in Australia to shoot the movie.

However, once he arrived Roberts and Clooney made him very welcome on set.

"As we're about to shoot, George was whispering stupid stuff in my ear," he laughed. "So from the first day everything went super friendly and the stress just went out."

"People discover you in a costume and you can serve that way for a while before you reinvent yourself and challenge yourself again. LUCAS BRAVO

"What I've witnessed about great actors is that they're at your service. They come out of their way to make the set a comfortable place for you to try things and show your real personality and that's what they did," Bravo added.

Known as the "heartthrob" in Hollywood, Bravo wanted to clarify a few comments he made to The Sunday Times when he told them that he didn't identify with the label that his fans gave him.

In the interview, he said it felt "a bit rushed" to be labeled a "heartthrob overnight."

“I’m, like, this objectified overnight thing," he said to The Sunday Times in December.

"...Too much attention for the quality of work I provided," Bravo added.

However, he tells TODAY, "I guess the way it was verbalized and the way it came out in the article was that it didn't do justice to the conversation we had. I was more talking about my imposter syndrome and the fact that it's harder for me to legitimatize that level of attention. But I'm also grateful and humbled by this visibility and the opportunity to work."

(L to R) Lily Collins as Emily Cooper and Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 105 of "Emily in Paris." Staphanie Branchu / Netflix

"People discover you in a costume and you can serve that way for a while before you reinvent yourself and challenge yourself again," he added.

Bravo noted that it's "not so much a problem" for him to be called a heartthrob.

As he continues to work in Hollywood, he said that he has "some other stuff planned" for this year, including filming Season Three of "Emily in Paris."

While a release date for the show has not been announced yet, Bravo said that it's "good" to be back on set with the rest of the cast.

"After the third season, it's like a family now," he said.

The "Caprice" actor noted that the storyline for Season Three will pick right back up at where they left off in Season Two and the plot will feature "a little disruption in the matrix."

"Gabriel is finally experiencing a bit of, not time alone, but I would say he's like introspecting a bit because for two seasons we saw him chasing after Emily and existing through Emily and Camille and this love triangle. And now, even though he's starting the season with Camille, I think he's searching for himself and for more than his relationships. He doesn't want to be defined by his relationships so it's going to be more of his passion and his restaurant," Bravo explained.

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" is set to premiere on July 15 and "Ticket to Paradise" will be released on Oct. 21.

EMILY IN PARIS (L to R) LILY COLLINS as EMILY and LUCAS BRAVO as GABRIEL in episode 105 of EMILY IN PARIS Cr. STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX © 2020 Stephanie Branchu / Netflix

