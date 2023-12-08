Julia Roberts reveals she passed on ‘You’ve Got Mail’ – and this famous film

Julia Roberts is getting candid about her acting career.

During a Dec. 7 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Roberts revealed which two movies she passed on that "maybe wouldn't have been as great and wonderful" with her in them.

After giving it some thought she said she was offered Meg Ryan's role in "You've Got Mail," but turned it down, and was also offered the 1992 flick "The Last of the Mohicans."

"Wow," Andy Cohen said in amazement.

"I can't think of any else, but also there's things that you don't get like Meg Ryan was supposed to be in 'Steel Magnolias,' and she was still filming 'When Harry Met Sally,' so I got that part. Cate Blanchett was supposed to be in 'Closer,' but she got pregnant, so then I got that part," Roberts explained. "So I've lucked into some good stuff."

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in "You've Got Mail." Alamy

In "Steel Magnolias," Roberts played the role of Shelby, who is based on playwright Robert Harling's deceased sister, Susan.

When Roberts auditioned for the role of Shelby in the 1985 film, which centers on Harling’s life and the tragic loss of his sister, he said he instantly knew that Roberts was made to play the role.

“When she walked in, somebody just turned the lights on in the room,” Harling recalled to former TODAY host Erica Hill in 2014. “She flashed that smile and ... that was my sister.”

After the movie aired, Harling said his nephew, who is also Susan's son, started to have an easier time at school.

Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Sally Field in "Steel Magnolias." Alamy

One day, he asked him if everything was OK and Harling said his nephew told him, “Oh no. Don’t worry about me. Everybody likes me. They think I’m really cool.”

Harling explained that his nephew's school mates thought he was cool because his mom was played by Roberts in the film.

“That hit me like a ton of bricks,” Harling said. “He doesn’t remember his mother, but he does know as a teenager that his mother was so cool, it took the biggest star in the world to play her.”