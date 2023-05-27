Jane Fonda reveals she was 'in love' with longtime co-star Robert Redford: 'He did not like to kiss'

Jane Fonda is getting real about her feelings on longtime co-star Robert Redford.

During an intimate conversation at the Rendezvous with Jane Fonda event at the Cannes Film Festival on May 26, the 85-year-old revealed details on her off-camera experiences with the now 86-year-old.

Fonda said that she was "in love with" her former leading man, with whom she starred in "Barefoot in the Park" and "The Electric Horseman."

That being said, the actor noted that Redford wasn't a fan of embracing on-screen and didn't keep a positive attitude while filming with her.

“He did not like to kiss,” Fonda said. “I never said anything [to him about it]. And he’s always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault.”

The two-time Oscar winner gave Redford some redemption, though, adding that he's “a very good person. He just has an issue with women.”

In her older years on set with him, particularly filming "Our Souls at Night," which was released in 2017, Fonda said her more recent experience gave her an epiphany about aging.

“What was I, about 80 years old or something like that. And I finally knew I had grown up. When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn’t my fault,” she said.

Despite the critiques, Fonda emphasized that her and Redford “always had a good time.”

TODAY.com reached out to a representative for Redford requesting comment and had not heard back by the time of publication.

The "All the President's Men" actor might not have been the only co-star Fonda was in love with, though.

While filming her 2023 film, "80 for Brady," Fonda recalled her first time seeing "gorgeous" NFL superstar Tom Brady when he visited her in her trailer.

“Tom Brady, I think he went into all of our trailers individually,” Fonda said. “And when he walked into my trailer at the end, my knees gave way. I had to hold onto something. I mean, he is gorgeous. He is so gorgeous.”

Fonda elaborated on the on-set visit from the seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback, calling Brady "so gracious" for buying them lunch.

“It was the first time he went to each of our trailers, which were our dressing rooms, and he introduced himself as though we didn’t know who he was,” said Fonda. “But again, a true gentleman. He was gracious. And I had one of those huge football sweatshirts waiting for him because my nephew is an enormous fan, and he was so gracious. And [Brady] wrote on it for him, and my nephew now has that on the wall in a frame. [Brady] just has very good manners like that.”

Starring alongside Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin, Fonda portrayed one of four best friends whose obsession with Brady takes them to the 1951 Super Bowl in Houston, Texas when the New England Patriots played the Atlanta Falcons.