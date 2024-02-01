Jacob Tremblay just graduated high school, and the TODAY team helped the actor celebrate with plenty of pomp and circumstance.

The 17-year-old stopped by Studio 1A on Feb 1 to chat about his new animated film with his co-star Paul Walter Hauser. During the interview, TODAY's Dylan Dreyer congratulated Tremblay for wrapping up his high school career a week ago and asked if he had attended a graduation ceremony yet.

"No, not yet. There's one kind of toward the end of the year cuz I graduated a semester early. So I'll try to cut out the time to make it to it," he explained.

TODAY's Al Roker then asked the crew to cue up some music and Tremblay seemed slightly confused as the graduation song "Pomp & Circumstance" began to play.

"You know, because Jacob you didn’t get your diploma, your ceremony, we have a little something here for you," he said. "We've got your cap and gown."

Tremblay stood up with the 3rd Hour of TODAY co-hosts at this point and a member of the crew approached the actor with a blue graduation gown and a cap with the TODAY logo on it.

Jacob Tremblay was surprised when the TODAY family gave him an impromptu high school graduation ceremony on live TV. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Oh my goodness," he exclaimed as he put the outfit on.

"See, you don't even have to wait cuz this is official," Dylan said.

“Better than a diploma, we have a certificate signed by all of us and Paul," Al said.

Tremblay seemed amused and touched by the gesture and said, "Oh thank you so much. Oh this is wonderful."

Dylan looked over at Hauser at this point and asked if he was doing the pledge of allegiance since he had his hand on his heart.

"I just heard the music and felt like I should put my hand on my heart," he mused.

There's traditionally a speaker at most graduations, and Al explained that the TODAY team got "the next best thing" for Tremblay. A video of "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill then appeared on the screen.

"Hey Jacob, it's your old pal Mark Hamill here and I wanted to congratulate you on your graduation. I can't believe it. Where does the time go? I've known you since you were much, much shorter than me and now, not so much," the actor said.

Hamill continued his message and said, "Anyway, congratulations on this milestone in your life and I wish you all the best and continued success."

The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-hosts celebrated Jacob Tremblay alongside him co-star Paul Walter Hauser. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Tremblay was visibly shocked by the moment and said, "What just happened? That was amazing."

Al noted that the TODAY team knew Tremblay is a huge "Star Wars" fan and Dylan recalled how Tremblay once met Hamill when he was a child.

"(He's) one of the nicest people you'll ever meet," Tremblay said of Hamill.

Hauser couldn't help but infuse some humor into the touching moment.

"That's a big deal. You know, Al, I believe, only got a message when you graduated (from the 'Star Wars' character) Jar Jar Binks," he said.

Al played along and said, "Yes, that was it."

"Not the same," Hauser said.

"No, not exactly. No, not even close," Al joked.