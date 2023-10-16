How to watch Taylor Swift’s documentary ‘Miss Americana’

Taylor Swift's concert film opened to nearly $100 million at the domestic box office this weekend, and fans can't get enough of the singer.

Videos posted to social media showed fans screaming the lyrics to songs featured in "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" over the weekend, as well as dancing and running throughout theaters, struggling to contain their excitement over the singer's recorded performance.

Swifties are now turning to Netflix to get an inside look at the singer's life, as seen in her 2020 documentary, "Miss Americana." Here's how to watch Swift's coveted documentary, which has been lauded as a pivotal moment in her career.

Is 'Miss Americana' available to stream?

Yes, Swift's documentary is available to watch on Netflix. The film has a one hour and 25 minute run time, significantly shorter than "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which runs for about two hours and 45 minutes. Swift's concert film is only available to watch in theaters, for now.

What is 'Miss Americana' about?

While Swift's concert film is a recorded version of her "Eras Tour" show, "Miss Americana" gives Swifties an inside look into the pop star's life.

Fans get to see backstage clips spanning from Swift’s last stadium tour for her 2017 album, "Reputation," through the rollout for her 2019 album, "Lover."

In addition to clips of her performances, the documentary also provides a glimpse at how Swift comes to terms with being one of the most influential women in pop culture.

When did 'Miss Americana' come out?

Swift's documentary premiered Jan. 31, 2020, on Netflix.