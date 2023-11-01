When will ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ be available to stream? Here's how to watch it

People will soon be able to see Harrison Ford's final swing as Indiana Jones.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will arrive on Disney+ in exactly one month, the streaming platform announced on Nov. 1. The fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise sees Ford portraying the archeologist one last time.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is coming to Disney+ Dec. 1. Lucasfilm Ltd. via Disney + / Lucasfilm Ltd.

“Dial of Destiny” opened in theaters on June 30 and followed Indy racing against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that could change the course of history. Along for the ride is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen and some familiar faces like John Rhys-Davies and Karen Allen. Ford first portrayed the character in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” followed by 1984's “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

See below on how to watch Ford on his last adventure in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

When is 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' available on streaming?

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be available to stream on Dec. 1.

Additionally, a documentary about Ford’s career and how he became Indiana Jones, titled “Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford,” will also stream on Dec. 1.

Where can I watch 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'?

Disney+ subscribers can watch “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” directed by James Mangold, when it's released on the streaming platform.

For new subscribers, Disney+ is available for $7.99 a month with the basic ads plan, while the premium no-ads plan starts at $13.99. People can also sign up for the Hulu and Disney+ package, starting at $9.99 per month for the basic package and $19.99 for the premium package.

For those who do not have a Disney+ subscription, there are plenty of other options to watch “Dial of Destiny.” The film is available for digital purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and more.