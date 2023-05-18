Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart hold hands during rare red carpet appearance at Cannes

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were all smiles in a rare red carpet appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

The two actors, who tied the knot in 2010 after dating since 2002, were spotted holding hands at the May 18 world premiere of Ford’s new movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which took place at the festival. The movie finds the veteran actor, 80, reprising the role of adventurous archeologist Indiana Jones after a 15-year break.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford smile as they pose for photographers at the world premiere of "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at the Cannes Film Festival. Dominique Charriau / WireImage

While at Cannes, Ford was also presented with an honorary Palme d’Or — the festival's highest prize — for his lifetime achievement in movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Star Wars" franchise star, who’s famous for his gruff offscreen personality, was reportedly “visibly moved” after viewing a montage of his work during the ceremony.

Though Ford and his former “Ally McBeal” star wife, 58, typically shun the spotlight, they also showed up together to the December premiere of Ford’s Paramount+ Western drama, “1923.”

The longtime couple share a son, Liam. Ford is also dad to four other children — Benjamin, Willard, Malcolm and Georgia — from his first two marriages.

Though Ford and Flockhart have never acted on screen together, Ford told People in January that he and his three-time Emmy nominee wife would “love” to find a project they could appear in together.

“We’d love to find one we could do together. But yeah, haven’t found one yet,” said Ford, who noted that Flockhart had returned to acting in recent years, most notably in the TV series "Supergirl."

“She’s just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years," he said. "And she’s enjoying going back to work. I’m hoping we will find something to do together.”