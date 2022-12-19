The way Harrison Ford looks at his wife Calista Flockhart is the same way she looks right back at him.

The lovebirds attended the premiere of his new series, "1923," together, beaming at each other like newlyweds even though they've been married for 12 yers and in a relationship for over 20.

Ford, 80, wore dark jeans with a black blazer over a navy button down and Flockhart, 58, wore a white pants suit with a black top underneath her blazer.

The couple met at the 2002 Golden Globes award show and got married in 2010.

"I’m in love,” Ford told Hello! Magazine in 2003 in a joint interview with Flockhart. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

Aware of their age difference, Flockhart said “It doesn’t faze me. Sometimes I even say, ‘Wow, I keep forgetting that he’s 22 years older than me.’ It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It’s not handsome, it’s more cute. He looks like a little boy.”

"1923" is a prequel to the hit show "Yellowstone," a drama following the high-powered, ranch-owning Dutton family of Montana. Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren play Jacob and Cara Duttons, ancestors to the "Yellowstone" brood. "1923" is streaming on Paramount+ starting Dec. 19.

In the first trailer, the narrator says, “Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us from the Scottish Highlands and the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here. And where it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”

"Yellowstone's" universe was also explored in the prequel series "1883."

Despite starring in an offshoot of the original show, Ford told Indiewire he hasn't watched "Yellowstone."

“I’ve seen a good deal of it,” he said. “I admire it … and this (is) developed by the same people so it has a lot of the same ambition. But this is a different period in time, so it is a very different feel.”

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party on December 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Paramount+

