‘Halloweentown’ star Kimberly J. Brown shares movie’s alternative ending — and the prop to prove it

The first “Halloweentown” movie originally had a very different ending, and the film's star Kimberly J. Brown is giving fans the lowdown.

Brown, who played Marnie Piper in the classic Disney film series, recently let her fans in on the well-kept secret in a fun video she shared on Instagram.

The actor opened the video by explaining that she found a memento from the 1998 movie and thought her followers might be interested to know the story behind it.

“Initially, the original ending of the first ‘Halloweentown’ movie was not Marnie putting the talisman in the middle of the jack-o'-lantern. It was Marnie putting the talisman in the middle of a deep, dark forest,” the 37-year-old explained.

In the original ending, Brown revealed, the protagonist of the story grew "exponentially older" as she traveled deeper into the forest.

"So, they made a plaster of Paris mold of my face so they could then make the older mask for me," she said. "But we never got to making the mask because the ending was rewritten."

Alas, Brown kept the mold of her face as a nifty souvenir, and she's held onto it ever since. The actor, who recently got engaged to her “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge” co-star Daniel Kountz, showed off the front and back sides of the intricate mold.

"They put straws in my nose so I could breathe so that way I sat there for I don't know, might've been an hour as it hardened and dried," she said. "Isn't this just such an amazing, heavy memento of me at 13?"

At this point, Brown closed her eyes to resemble the mold and posed the following question to her followers: "What do you think? Do we still look alike?"

The actor's fans flooded the comments section in excitement, thanking her for sharing this fun tidbit.

"I need the alternate ending 😍," one wrote. Another commented, "And you haven’t aged a day since! ❤️."

In a recent interview with TODAY contributor Donna Farizan, Brown reflected on her character Marnie and her spunky spirit.

"She was trying to figure out who she was at 13. She had so much courage and determination and really took a lot of risks and just kept moving forward without even being sure of what was gonna happen next," she said.

Debbie Reynolds as Aggie Cromwell in "Halloweentown." Singer White / Shutterstock

The star got to work alongside industry legend Debbie Reynolds at a very young age, and she recalled her time with the actor being a true pleasure.

"She was just incredibly kind and treated all of us kids as peers right from the very start. She looked out for every actor, every crew member on set,” Brown said.