‘Good Burger 2’ teaser shows Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell ready to take your order again

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are back together again.

More than two decades after the duo shared the screen in the funny teen comedy “Good Burger,” Thompson, 45, and Mitchell, 44, have reunited for a sequel.

A teaser for “Good Burger 2,” which will arrive on Paramount+ this fall, was released on Aug. 22 — and it looks like Dexter and Ed are still the wacky characters fans fell in love with.

The trailer will instantly make any “Good Burger” fan nostalgic as it begins with Dexter Reed (Thompson) flagging down Ed (Mitchell), who is driving down the road in his Good Burger car.

“Hey Dex!” Ed shouts, while wearing his famous Good Burger uniform. He then crashes into Dexter who, thanks to some movie magic, lands perfectly in the passenger seat.

“The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!” Ed cheers.

Later in the clip, Dex, Ed and the rest of the Good Burger employees deliver the original film’s iconic lines: “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can we take your order?”

Actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery also briefly appears. He watches Ed slurp up and then spit out a pitcher of water before the clip ends.

Fans celebrated the comedic pair’s reunion in the YouTube comments.

“Seeing Kenan and Kel together again makes me feel like a kid again,” one person said.

Another wrote, “If you are a 90’s kid, Good Burger is a comedy classic. It’s still hilarious rewatching it today.”

“Good Burger” began as a sketch on the Nickelodeon series “All That,” where Mitchell originated the character. Thompson, another “All That” cast member, joined him in the 1997 film alongside Linda Cardellini, Sinbad, Shaquille O’Neal, Carmen Electra and more famous faces.

Plans for “Good Burger 2” were first announced on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in March.

Jimmy Fallon and Mitchell acted out a “Good Burger” sketch together and Thompson strolled onto the set pretending to be a construction worker.

Later, Mitchell and Thompson joined the host for an interview where they confirmed they were working on a sequel.

The current “Saturday Night Live” star said teaming up with Mitchell again was “such a blessing.”

Thompson also told fans that they can expect “hijinks” and “as many cameos as we can possibly get.”

According to Variety, Electra will be reprising her role in the sequel along with Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg.

The publication also reported that Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, Emily Hinkler and Anabel Graetz will join Howery as new characters.