Eric Roberts says he’d love to work with sister Julia Roberts on a film

Eric Roberts dreams of one day sharing the screen again with his Oscar-winning sister Julia Roberts.

The 66-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he would enjoy playing the onscreen dad of his real-life daughter, “Scream Queen” alum Emma Roberts, 31.

“Are you kidding, I would love that," said the actor, adding, “I’d also love my sister to play my sister.”

Eric Roberts wants to play the onscreen brother of his real-life sister, Oscar-winner Julia Roberts. Film Magic / Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Eric Roberts, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the 1985 action thriller "Runaway Train," told THR that he’s proud of his daughter for joining him and his sister in the family business.

“It’s so much fun for me. And she’s never had any training, so she’s been on the job training her whole career, and it’s been lovely for me to watch her become (the) actor (she) has. I love her work,” he gushed.

Meanwhile, the Roberts siblings have appeared in just one movie together, the 1989 Western “Blood Red.”

Though the two were rumored to be estranged for years, Roberts set the record straight about his relationship with the "Erin Brockovich" star earlier this year as a guest on the "Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef" podcast.

"Julia and I have always been fine," he said, adding, "I think years and years ago, I was doing a press tour for some movie … It was just when 'Pretty Woman' just got released and so they’re asking a bunch of questions about Julia. And I said, ‘Hey, excuse me. Can we talk about me?’”

Though the "Dark Knight" star intended the remark to be funny, the media, he said, misconstrued it. "Of course, then it’s like, ‘Oh, they have a problem,'" he said.

Roberts recalled later clamming up when the press asked about the pair's allegedly strained relationship, which created still more headlines.

Though they "don't agree about a lot of things," Roberts said he actually really admires his sister.

“I love knowing my sister. She’s a cool chick, my sister," he said adding, "I just stay out of her hair with the press. That’s all. Simple. And she stays out of mine," he said.