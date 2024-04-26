Drew Barrymore reveals the R-rated film with Mark Wahlberg she passed on

Drew Barrymore once passed on a big Hollywood role.

During the Friday, April 26, episode of her eponymous talk show, Barrymore took a look back at her career when she asked her guest, Janet Jackson, about her film roles.

"Is it true that you were almost in 'The Matrix'?" Barrymore asked the "Rhythm Nation" singer, who replied, "No."

Instead, Jackson said there was a movie she was supposed to be in, but it wasn't the one that Barrymore was thinking of.

"This is horrible,” Jackson said. “I can’t remember the film but Halle Berry played Storm.”

“'X-Men,'!” Barrymore said in disbelief.

However, Jackson explained she couldn't do the film because she was "just embarking on the 'Janet' tour."

“But I think that’s what you’re confusing it with. It wasn’t the 'The Matrix,'" she said.

At that point, Barrymore revealed an interesting tidbit about her career. She told Jackson that she could relate to the feeling she had of passing up on a coveted role.

“It’s so hard when you are thinking of doing a film and then you don’t end up doing it,” Barrymore said. “I have so many of those experiences."

One of those experiences was passing on a film starring Mark Wahlberg.

"I’ve never said this out loud: 'Boogie Nights,'" she revealed. "There was a moment where we were talking about 'Boogie Nights' and I think it’s when I went and did 'Ever After' and I went in a very different direction.”

In 1998, Barrymore starred as Danielle in director Andy Tennant's film "Ever After: A Cinderella Story."

Drew Barrymore in "Ever After: A Cinderella Story." Archive Photos / Getty Images

The year prior, Wahlberg and Julianne Moore co-starred in “Boogie Nights.” In the film, Wahlberg played Dirk Diggler, an up-and-coming porn star who tries to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

Although Barrymore missed out on "Boogie Nights," she has done some exceptional roles in her career, such as "50 First Dates," "Charlie's Angels" and "Never Been Kissed."