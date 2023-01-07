Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson are taking a trip down memory lane.

On the Jan. 5, episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Barrymore decided that they should "celebrate their exes" after Hudson proposed a plan for them to prank call the two brothers they used to date, Luke and Owen Wilson.

After they both realized that they might have the number of each other's ex, they decided to go through with the plan.

However, things soon took a turn when they realized that they dialed the wrong Luke Wilson's number and instead called another actor with the same name.

“Which Luke is this?” Hudson curiously asked in a clip obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “How do you know Drew Barrymore?”

“I was in her movie, ‘Never Been Kissed,’” he replied, which made Barrymore and Hudson burst out into laughter.

When Hudson realized that they called the wrong number, she told her friend, “It’s another Luke!” However, Barrymore still seemed confused as to who was on the line with them, so she apologized.

“I’m so sorry! We’re prank calling people right now,” Barrymore said, before awkwardly adding, “Hi, it’s Drew, it’s so nice to hear from you! I’m ... I’m so sorry!”

The whole time, Luke Wilson remained very relaxed on the phone and Barrymore even told him that she'd call him back later to explain what was going on.

At that point, Hudson jumped into the conversation and asked, “Are you single?” before she introduced herself.

“What am I, on a TV show?” Luke Wilson hilariously asked, so Barrymore replied, “Um, yes, actually."

“Will I end up on the cutting room floor?” he joked.

“For someone who is being cold-called on the phone, your behavior is absolutely stellar,” Barrymore said.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Luke Wilson, the actor they dialed, has an uncredited role in Barrymore's 1999 film "Never Been Kissed," and Barrymore dated Owen Wilson's brother Luke Wilson in the late '90s.