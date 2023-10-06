With the holidays approaching, Disney+ has families covered for streaming picks during the joyful season.

One of the best ways to celebrate and bring in the Christmas cheer can be found right at home watching your favorite movies. This list has a mix of Christmas classics and holiday musicals, making it easy to find something for everyone to enjoy.

Get your matching PJs and hot chocolate ready— here are 20 Christmas movies your family can find on Disney+.

"The Santa Clause"

"The Santa Clause" stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin who accidentally causes Santa to slip and fall off his roof. Calvin is then transported to the North Pole where he’s told that according to a "Santa Clause" (ha, get it?), he has to take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives. Scott leaves thinking it’s all a dream until, over the course of several months, he starts developing Santa-like features. With his team of elves and the new beard in tow, Scott finds he must convince the world of disbelievers, whether he likes it or not.

"Disney's A Christmas Carol"

Jim Carrey stars in "Disney’s A Christmas Carol," an animated spin on Charles Dickens' Christmas story following the grouchy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is awakened by three spirits who take him on a journey through the past, present and future to restore his faith in humanity and bring back his Christmas spirit.

"Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

All your favorites are in "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas." Disney

Join Mickey and his friends as they share several heartwarming stories as they learn the true meaning of Christmas.

"Miracle on 34th Street"

In this 1947 Christmas classic, New York lawyer Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving parade. Kringle does so well that he’s hired to be Santa at the department store on 34th Street where he meets 6-year-old Susan (Natalie Wood) who stopped believing in Santa a long time ago. To Susan’s surprise, after meeting Kringle she’s convinced the retail Santa is the real thing and her faith in the holiday is restored.

A "Miracle on 34th Street" remake from 1994, starring Richard Attenborough and Mara Wilson, is also on Disney+!

"The Muppet Christmas Carol"

In this rendition of "A Christmas Carol," we find out what happens when grouch Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Michael Caine) meets none other than the Muppets.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is Tim Burton’s infamous stop-motion animated musical following beloved pumpkin king Jack Skellington. One day, Skellington grows bored of his annual scare tactics and stumbles into Christmas Town where he becomes fascinated with the idea of Christmas and tries to bring it to Halloween Town. In true Skellington fashion, Skellington plots to kidnap Santa and take over Christmas.

"Noelle"

Noelle (played by Anna Kendrick) loves all things Christmas — which could have a lot to do with the fact that she is the daughter of Santa Claus. When it’s time for him to retire, her brother Nick (played by Bill Hader) begins training to become the next Mr. Claus until he gets cold feet — and eventually gets lost right before Christmas. When she realizes her brother’s not coming back, Noelle goes on a comedic journey to find him and ultimately save Christmas.

"Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas"

"Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas" follows Belle and her beau as they bring in the holiday season. As Christmas approaches, Belle notices the Beast isn’t in the cheerful spirit and rallies the servants to brighten his spirit.

"Frozen"

When the Arendelle Kingdom freezes over, Anna (Kristen Bell) teams up with Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find her sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) to break her icy spell. Throughout their journey, they befriend a goofy snowman named Olaf (Josh Gad), face harsh conditions and uncover the secret behind Anna and Elsa’s distant relationship. The trio soon learns that "some people are worth melting for."

"Olaf’s Frozen Adventure"

When Anna and Elsa realize they have no family traditions in time for holiday season, Olaf (Josh Gad) takes it upon himself to find the bring the best traditions to the Kingdom of Arendelle and save Christmas.

"Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

It’s Christmas Eve and everyone’s favorite rich kid Richie Rich is celebrating in style. That is, until he’s blamed by his parents for spoiling Christmas. After finding a wishing machine, Richie wishes he’d never been born and is transported into an alternate universe where his wicked cousin Reggie Van Dough is the master of the house.

"’Twas the Night"

Bryan Cranston stars in 2001's "'Twas the Night." Everett Collection

When Santa takes a nasty fall, 14-year-old Danny (Josh Zuckerman) and his con-artist Uncle Nick (Bryan Cranston) take his sleigh on a joy ride to deliver Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve.

"The Ultimate Christmas Present"

Peter Scolari in "The Ultimate Christmas Present." Everett Collection

Snow in Los Angeles? Not likely. That is, until teenage best friends Allie and Samantha (Halle Hirsh and Brenda Song) steal a discarded weather machine from Santa Claus to make their own snow day. At first, the city celebrates its unexpected day off until the machine breaks and causes an uncontrollable snowstorm.

"The Christmas Star"

Edward Asner in "The Christmas Star." Disney

When two-time felon Horace McNickle (Edward Asner) escapes prison, he uses his Santa-like features to throw off police from catching him. As McNickle hides in a nearby neighborhood, he befriends two local children who think he’s the real Santa Claus. McNickle uses this to his advantage to trick the kids into helping him stash his counterfeit money. Somehow along the way, the neighborhood kids turn McNickle’s heart from a lump of coal to a bright star.

"Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!"

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to the Duncans, and Christmas is no exception. As the family of six prepares to head to their grandparents' house, the trip takes a sudden turn when Teddy and Amy find themselves separated from the group. From hitchhiking to bike riding across towns, the family is taken on a rollercoaster ride of events to reunite in time to open presents.

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants for Christmas is a key — not any ordinary key but one that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. At her family’s annual holiday party, she’s finally gifted the key by her godfather (Morgan Freeman) which leads her into a strange and parallel world. When the key goes missing, Clara must brave the unknown of the Fourth Realm to save the key and hopefully return home.

"I’ll Be Home for Christmas"

Nineties heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas stars in "I’ll Be Home for Christmas," which follows Jake, a college student excited to get home for Christmas when his estranged father offers him his vintage car as a present. What’s the catch? Be home by Christmas or the deal is off.

"Godmothered"

In this fantasy comedy, Jillian Bell plays fairy godmother-in-training Eleanor as she goes on a journey to show the world (and the other fairies) that people still need fairy godmothers. Her first quest over the holidays is to visit 10-year-old McKenzie but discovers the little girl is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) who is skeptical of those around her. Through a series of magical events, Eleanor attempts to prove that happily ever after can happen even in the real world.

"While You Were Sleeping"

For the hopeless romantics, "While You Were Sleeping" is not only a great holiday rom-com but also the perfect movie to pair with hot chocolate and a blanket. The '90s classic follows lonely transit worker Lucy (Sandra Bullock) who saves her longtime crush Peter from an oncoming train. When they arrive at the hospital, Peter is in a coma with Lucy by his side, which leads his family to assume the two are engaged. Things become a little more awkward when Lucy finds herself falling for Peter’s brother Jack (Bill Pullman).