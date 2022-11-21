Brandy to play Cinderella again in new 'Descendants' film

Brandy is putting on the glass slippers again.

The singer and actor, whose most lauded screen performance was her turn as the humble princess in the 1997 Disney TV movie “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” will play Cinderella again in the upcoming Disney+ film “The Pocketwatch.”

The movie musical takes place in the universe of the popular “The Descendants” franchise. Kyle Cantrall stars as Red, the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts, opposite Chloe, the cheerful but naive daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. They cross paths at a momentous celebration in the kingdom of Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out. In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

Rita Ora has also newly joined “The Pocketwatch,” playing the Queen of Hearts, who is described as withholding and tyrannical, ruling over the kingdom of Wonderland with an iron fist.

Along with Cantrall and Baker, previously announced cast members include China Anne McClain as Uma, daughter of sea witch Ursula; Dara Reneé as Ursula’s sister Ulyana; Ruby Rose Turner Bridget, the younger version of the Queen of Hearts; Morgan Dudley as Ella, the younger version of Cinderella; Joshua Colley as Ulyana’s sycophant Hook; and Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother.

"The Pocketwatch" is directed by Jennifer Phang and written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh executive produce with Phang co-executive producing.