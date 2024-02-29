Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The leprechaun is jumping back out at the end of the rainbow, and it’s time to lean into the green energy of St. Patrick’s Day.

Whether you have Irish roots or just want an excuse to turn the holiday into a full event fit with entertainment, these movies will get you into the Irish holiday spirit.

Here are 12 Irish movies to watch this St. Patrick’s Day.

'Darby O’Gill and the Little People'

Starting off the list strong is this 1959 Robert Stevenson-directed leprechaun-themed movie. It follows Darby (Albert Sharpe) who’s just been fired from his job and accidentally slips through a portal to the land of little people. There, he convinces a leprechaun king (Jimmy O’Dea) to bring him back home with the promise — or curse — of three wishes.

'P.S. I Love You'

Hillary Swank stars in this 2007 heartwarming romantic comedy, where she navigates life with posthumous help from her deceased husband (Gerard Butler) in Ireland.

'Once'

This 2007 film was the inspiration behind the Broadway musical of the same name, and followed the musical romance of a street musician (Glen Hansard) and a Czech immigrant (Markéta Irglová) in the streets of Dublin, Ireland.

'Brooklyn'

This list would be incomplete without a Saoirse Ronan movie. Her 2015 romance-thriller features her as an Irish-American who moves to New York City in the 1950s and grapples with being an immigrant and missing her home.

'Ondine'

In this 2009 film, Colin Farrell stars as a recovering alcoholic fisherman living with his daughter (Alison Barry) off the Irish coast. While fishing, he pulls a nearly-drowned young woman named Ondine (Alicja Bachleda) in his net who ends up bringing him good luck — until he realizes she may not be the best for his life.

'Wild Mountain Thyme'

Set in Ireland, Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan play two neighbors — and possibly lovers — who are navigating what it means to follow their dreams. This 2020 film is based on John Patrick Shanley’s play “Outside Mullingar.”

'The Wind that Shakes the Barley'

Set during the Irish War of Independence in the early 1920s, this 2006 movie follows two brothers, Damien (Cillian Murphy) and Teddy (Pádraic Delaney), who are pitted against each other during the conflict.

'The Luck of the Irish'

For a family-friendly choice, look no further than this 2001 Disney film starring Ryan Merriman as a teenage basketball star who must save his family from being controlled by an evil leprechaun.

'Calvary'

In this 2014 thriller, Brendan Gleeson plays an Irish priest, who struggles with his small community after receiving an anonymous death threat from an unknown parishioner.

'Older Than Ireland'

For documentary lovers, this 2015 film explores the history of Ireland through the lens of thirty different Irish centenarians. It explores their journey from birth to the country's independence and their lives in modern Ireland.

'Veronica Guerin'

In this 2003 film based on a true story, Cate Blanchett stars as journalist Veronica Guerin, an investigative reporter at an Irish newspaper who works to uncover the underground drug trade in Ireland.

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

This 2022 award-winning film takes place on a fictional island off the coast of Ireland. It follows two lifelong friends (Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson) who navigate life and its struggles after one of them suddenly breaks off the friendship. The movie also features Barry Keoghan.