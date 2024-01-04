When it comes to movies, each decade has its own unmistakable vibe, and we’ve always been quite fond of flicks that came out in the ‘90s. Whether you’re equally as enamored with the decade’s film repository or are looking to cross some essential ‘90s movies off your must-watch list, here are 20 worthwhile contenders.

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Where to watch/rent: Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: In one of his most iconic roles, Matt Damon plays Will Hunting, a brilliant, yet troubled young man who works as a janitor at MIT. When he's forced to see a therapist (Robin Williams) following some legal indiscretions, Will has to do some deep soul-searching to better understand why he isn't living up to his full potential.

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Where to watch/rent: Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: This film features an all-star cast, including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. It chronicles the story of two hitmen (Travolta and Jackson) as they attempt to find a suitcase for their boss. The movie is full of violence, quirky characters and action.

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Where to watch/rent: Paramount+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel

Synopsis: Tragedy strikes when Pvt. James Ryan's (Matt Damon) three brothers are killed at war. Realizing how horrible this will be for Ryan's mother, Gen. George C. Marshall (Harve Presnell) sends a group of men to find Ryan and return him safely to her. Led by Capt. John Miller (Tom Hanks), the group braves the horrors of war and faces their personal demons along the way.

'Rush Hour' (1998)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu

Synopsis: Seeking action and humor? "Rush Hour" has a little bit of both. Jackie Chan stars as a detective from Hong Kong who teams up with a Los Angeles detective (Chris Tucker) to find a Chinese diplomat's daughter when she's kidnapped. The unlikely duo clashes at first, but they soon realize that they'll need each other if they want to crack the case.

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu

Synopsis: Haley Joel Osment's portrayal of Cole Sear, a young boy who sees ghosts, made him a household name after the release of this film, and his character's iconic phrase, "I see dead people," has also lived on for decades afterward. Bruce Willis also stars as Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist who begins treating Cole.

'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Where to watch/rent: Pluto TV, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Synopsis: Even if you've never seen this one, you've likely heard its iconic line: "My momma always said, 'Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.'" The film follows the story of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), a man who doesn't let his low IQ hold him back from living a full life. Time after time, Forrest defies expectations and makes big moves, like playing college football and joining the Army. Through it all, he harbors strong feelings for his childhood friend Jenny (Robin Wright).

'Men in Black' (1997)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Vudu, Apple TV+

Synopsis: Here come the men in black! This 1997 film inspired a franchise of four movies and showcases the work of agents Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and Jay (Will Smith), who work for a secret government agency. The dynamic duo is tasked with protecting the citizens of New York City from aliens, and they come across a dangerous plot they need to thwart.

'Father of the Bride' (1991)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV+, Disney+

Synopsis: When George Banks (Steve Martin) learns that his daughter is getting married, he struggles to come to terms with the fact that his little girl is all grown up and tries to hold on to the past. Along the way, he runs through a range of emotions, including frustration when he has to deal with a rather unique wedding coordinator (Martin Short).

'Armageddon' (1998)

Where to watch/rent: Vudu, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Synopsis: If you love a good hero mission, you'll adore this hit that follows a crew as they help NASA take on a dangerous asteroid that could destroy Earth. To do so, they have to drill into its surface and set off a nuclear bomb. The group consists of several brave souls, including Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis) and A.J. Frost (Ben Affleck).

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Where to watch/rent: Vudu, Paramount+, Apple TV+

Synopsis: When Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is convicted for two murders he didn't commit, he is sentenced to two life sentences in prison. Once he's behind bars, Andy makes friends with Red (Morgan Freeman), a man who's also serving a life sentence. It helps to have a friend because the conditions in the prison — and some of the other prisoners — are pretty awful.

'Clueless' (1995)

Where to watch/rent: Apple TV+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: On the surface, Cher (Alicia Silverstone) may seem a bit superficial. After all, she’s a rich, popular Beverly Hills teen who loves shopping, excels at giving people makeovers and regularly repeats her catchphrase, "As if!" But she's about to learn some important lessons about life, love and friendship in this sweet and hilarious comedy.

'Toy Story' (1995)

Where to watch/rent: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Synopsis: You’ve got a friend in me! This classic Disney film follows a group of toys that belong to a boy named Andy (John Morris). Woody (Tom Hanks), a jovial cowboy doll, is Andy's favorite toy until Andy gets a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure, and Woody worries that he's being replaced. When Woody and Buzz get lost, they go on an epic adventure to return to Andy. If you fall for the film, there are three others in the series to devour.

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

Synopsis: Two paleontologists and a mathematician get a private visit to Jurassic Park, a theme park full of dinosaurs that were made from prehistoric DNA, in this '90s film that inspired a franchise of movies. When several of the dinosaurs get loose, danger ensues and the group must protect themselves and several children from the powerful creatures.

'Titanic' (1997)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Showtime

Synopsis: Romance and tragedy converge in this epic '90s film that's loosely based off the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star as Jack and Rose, who come from vastly different walks of life yet fall for each other when they meet on the boat. When the Titanic hits an iceberg, they must rush to safety along with other passengers and attempt to escape.

'Matilda' (1996)

Where to watch/rent: The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Synopsis: Mara Wilson stars as Matilda, a little girl who's intelligent beyond her years and has special powers, in this film that's based off the Roald Dahl book of the same name. Since Matilda's parents don't appreciate or pay attention to her, she gets a late start in school but quickly impresses her new teacher, Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz). Along the way, Matilda develops her "powers" and channels them to fight back against her school's evil principal, Miss Trunchbull (Pam Ferris).

'Jumanji' (1995)

Where to watch/rent: Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

Synopsis: Board games are supposed to be fun, but Jumanji isn't exactly for the faint of heart. The magical game creates dangerous scenarios for players (monkeys and lions and crocodiles, oh my!) and traps one player, Alan (Robin Williams), inside the jungle for decades. When siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst) find the game and begin playing it, Alan gets released back into the real world but plenty of danger lies ahead. Together with Alan's childhood friend Sarah (Bonnie Hunt), the group must finish the game to fend off a plethora of dangers.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Where to watch/rent: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Synopsis: A father (Robin Williams) goes to extreme lengths to see his children more regularly after his divorce in this endearing film. He takes on the persona of Mrs. Doubtfire, an elderly British woman, and dresses the part to get himself hired as a housekeeper at his ex-wife's (Sally Field) house. Along the way, he learns that his ex is quickly moving on and has found a new man (Pierce Brosnan). Can he keep his identity concealed and earn more time with his children? Tune in to find out.

'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Where to watch/rent: Vudu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Stupid humor at its finest! Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels nail the roles of two best friends who aren't all that bright in this '90s hit. It follows them as they embark on a road trip to return a suitcase full of money to its owner. The endearing comedy is full of "Did they really say that?" moments, adventure and some pretty rad orange and blue suits.

'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Where to watch/rent: Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Synopsis: Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) is a prostitute who knows how to fend for herself in a world dominated by men. Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) is a rich and successful businessman who needs a female escort to accompany him to some events for a few days. After crossing paths, they team up and hit if off. Could real romance be on the horizon? They'll have to navigate their vast differences first to find out.

'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Where to watch/rent: Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Synopsis: When Sam Baldwin's (Tom Hanks) son calls into a radio show and explains that he wants to find his widowed father a new wife, reporter Annie Reed (Meg Ryan) takes notice. She's already in a serious relationship and doesn't exactly live nearby (Sam is in Seattle, and she's in Baltimore), but she's intrigued and writes him a letter asking if he'd like to meet her. Will love blossom? Only time will tell.