Amanda Seyfried reveals who she’s playing in ‘Thelma & Louise’ Broadway musical

Amanda Seyfried is taking her talents to the Great White Way.

Seyfried confirmed on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on April 7 that she will play Thelma in a musical Broadway adaptation of “Thelma & Louise.”

Seyfried, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for playing Elizabeth Holmes in last year’s Hulu miniseries “The Dropout,” says she wasn’t at the Golden Globes because she was prepping for the new role.

“I was busy working on my first Broadway musical adaptation of ‘Thelma & Louise,’ which no one thought, ‘Oh, that should be a musical,’ except some very genius people. But now it’s just like, it has to be,” she said.

Big shoes to fill! Susan Sarandon (L) as Louise and Geena Davis (R) as Thelma in "Thelma & Louise." Alamy Stock Photo

Seyfried says it’s very early in the process, while confirming she will play Thelma — a role made famous in the 1991 movie by Geena Davis — and indie musician Neko Case will do the music.

Seyfried has gone the musical route before, most notably starring in the “Mamma Mia” films. Singing on Broadway, though, is a different kind of beast.

“I’m nuts, I think,” she said. “I don’t love working really hard, unless it’s very specific. And I know with ‘The Dropout,’ it was four months. I was so prepared. It was the most exciting thing I’ve ever done in my career.

“And then, of course, you set new goals for yourself. And I love to sing and I don’t get to do it often enough. And I think I’m going to be really sad and tired, but it’s also going to be, with everything, with every challenge comes beautiful freedom and liberation from whatever fears you have about yourself.”

"Thelma & Louise" remains one of the most iconic movies of the early '90s. Alamy Stock Photo

“Thelma & Louise” won an Academy Award for best screenplay. It was also nominated for five other Oscars, including best actress nods for both Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, as well as best director for Ridley Scott.

There have been whispers for years that the film would live on in some form. In 2021, screenwriter Callie Khouri told The Hollywood Reporter a musical based on the movie was in the “very early stages.”

“It’s a completely different animal,” she said. “We’ve got a book and we’ve got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven’t been together in a very, very long time. So, it’s still in its nascent stages, but it’s very promising. I don’t want to say too much about it.”