The "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie trilogy is available to stream on Peacock — just in time for Valentine's Day.

The three movies in the series, "Fifty Shades of Grey" (2015), "Fifty Shades Darker" (2017) and "Fifty Shades Freed" (2018) are now available to watch on Peacock.

“Fifty Shades of Grey,” the first movie in the series, was a box office smash that remains the fifth-highest-grossing movie by a female director at a total of nearly $570 million worldwide.

Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele in "Fifty Shades of Grey." Universal Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

Peacock added the romantic series, along with several other classic movies, as part of its Valentine’s Day collection.

"Fifty Shades of Grey" was based on a bestselling book series

The "Fifty Shades" film trilogy is based on author E.L. James’ erotic fiction series of the same name.

The series follows Anastasia (Ana) Steele, a college student, and Christian Grey, a wealthy entrepreneur, as they explore the boundaries of love, sexuality, and romance.

James originally wrote the story as fanfiction based on Stephanie Meyer's "Twilight" book series, before publishing "Fifty Shades of Grey," as a standalone novel in 2011.

Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele in "Fifty Shades of Grey." Universal Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

The series was then adapted into a movie trilogy starring Dakota Johnson as Ana and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey.

The trilogy sold 35 million print and e-book copies from 2011 to 2019, making the titles the three top-grossing books of the decade.

After finishing the original “Fifty Shades” book series, James wrote three more books from main character Christian Grey's perspective: "Grey" (2015), "Darker" (2017), and "Freed" (2021).

Since the release of "Freed," James has said she's now finished with the 50 Shades saga.

“I just find Christian mentally exhausting, physically exhausting. Utterly exhausting," James told TODAY.com in a June 2023 interview.

James has since started a new romance series with novels "The Mister" (2019) and "The Missus" (2023).

Dornan and Johnson have discussed their filming experiences

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson at the "Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Clair" Paris Premiere on February 6, 2018 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Dornan and Johnson developed a close friendship during the intense filming process.

“I think we were kind of forced into being best friends," Johnson said in a 2017 interview with TODAY’s Natalie Morales.

Johnson also shared that filming the series would have been “really, really awful" without Dornan by her side.

“It’s a very unique sort of friendship," Dornan said in the interview. "It’s a friendship that is built on maybe more trust than other friendships need to be because of the situations we had to get through with each other.”

In 2022, Johnson revealed that the filming experience was contentious at times.

“I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making," she said in a 2022 interview with "Vanity Fair."

According to Johnson, there was a significant amount of on-set drama.

“It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements,” she said.

However, she spoke positively of her relationship with Dornan, likening him to a brother.

“I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other,” she said.