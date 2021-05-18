Milo Ventimiglia defends his 'normal length' shorts after gym photos go viral

Yes, Milo Ventimiglia's muscular legs were on full display when he was photographed leaving the gym in April. However, the "This Is Us" star wants to set the record straight about his "normal length" shorts.

"I swear to God this is just a guy leaving the gym," Ventimiglia, 43, said during an appearance Monday on "The Talk" when he was asked about the photos that went viral.

One of the photos of Ventimiglia leaving the gym that caused a stir online. Backgrid

Ventimiglia explained that there was a reason why his shorts were rolled up.

"I wasn't even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder," he said. "It's even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I'm there. We all know one another — you know, get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers."

The actor seemed surprised that people were so interested in his gym attire, but clearly showed he has a sense of humor about it.

"I was literally just a guy leaving the gym and had no idea, so whatever anybody got excited about or GQ calling it 'short short summer,' I'm excited about," he said. "Whatever you want to do, that's cool. I wasn't expecting it."

Ventimiglia seemed to allude to his viral moment earlier this month when he posted a photo of his shorts.

"Ride em high kids. West Hollywood, CA. MV," he wrote.

During his appearance on "The Talk," Ventimiglia also talked about the announcement last week that "This Is Us" will end after its sixth season.

"We kind of knew going into it early on that of course there was going to be an ending at some point. The fact we are kind of faced with it now, at this point, it is kind of real. If anything it makes me at least lean in a little bit more to the making of the show," he said, adding that the NBC drama was a "great thing to be a part of."