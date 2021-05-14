'This Is Us' is ending — how Mandy Moore, show's creator are reacting

"This Is Us" fans have a whole new reason to cry — NBC announced Friday that the hit family drama will end after its upcoming sixth season.

Dan Fogelman, the show's creator, followed up by tweeting a message to viewers promising that "This Is Us" will leave the air with a bang. He also thanked NBC for allowing the show's writers and producers to end the series exactly how and when they wanted to.

Whoever casually first said "All good things must come to an end" never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended.



We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs

"Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing," Fogelman wrote.

Fans responded to Fogelman's tweet by telling him how much the time-jumping drama, which tells the story of the Pearson family, has meant to them.

NBC announced Friday that the upcoming sixth season of "This Is Us" will be the show's final season. Maarten de Boer / NBCU Photo Bank

"I would watch this show until all the actors were truly old and then I would watch the spin off. Thank you for bringing this wonderful show to our lives," one viewer wrote.

"So not ready to say goodbye, but I really admire you for knowing when to end," wrote another. "It takes integrity and guts to step away from something so successful. It’s better to go out on a high than waiting till the magic fades. So thank you for that!"

Mandy Moore, who plays family matriarch Rebecca Pearson, responded with her own heartfelt message.

Moore shared the image of Fogelman's tweet Friday in her Instagram story, writing, "I'm already VERY emotional about my favorite job coming to an end. BUT ...We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended."

Fans of the Emmy-winning drama — which also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley and Chris Sullivan — will have to wait a while before they can see the show's final season.

NBC said in its announcement that "This Is Us" will take a long hiatus before returning to the air midseason — in other words, in 2022. Fortunately, once season six begins, viewers will enjoy an "uninterrupted midseason run."

News of the show ending after six seasons hardly comes as a surprise. Fogelman has long said that he had a specific "plan" for telling the Pearson family story.

“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

In the meantime, fans of the show still have a bit more of season five to see before the season finale on May 25.

