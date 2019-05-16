Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 16, 2019, 5:27 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Their father was the King of Pop, but Michael Jackson's sons aren't exactly following in his footsteps.

Instead, they're vying to become masters of movie reviews.

The late singer's oldest child, 22-year-old Prince Jackson, and his youngest, 17-year-old Bigi Jackson (formerly better known as Blanket), have just launched their very own YouTube project devoted to big-screen releases.

Prince shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram Wednesday.

"We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel," he wrote. "Right now you can go see our first ever video on my YouTube channel ... we know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show."

And they're kicking things off with a blockbuster!

The Jacksons and a large entourage of pals were spotted attending a screening of "Avengers: Endgame" last month, and now we know it wasn't just a fun group outing. It was work, too, as they were clearly prepping for their first review.

In the video Prince posted to his channel, he and Bigi are joined by their cousin Taj Jackson, plus James Sutherland, for a lengthy chat — almost 45 minutes! — about the wildly successful film, complete with spoiler talk, pizza eating and detailed character rundowns courtesy of Marvel megafan Bigi.

"As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments," noted Prince, who just earned his business degree from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles last weekend. "Expect more to come y’all."

As for the input from fans, while some of it focused on the fresh endeavor, most comments were about Bigi, who's only been seen in public a few times since his father's death, and has rarely had the chance to reveal his voice — until now. And when it comes to talking about something he clearly cares about — like, the Incredible Hulk, for instance — he can go on and on in typical teen fashion, which seemed to thrill their first viewers.

Prince Jackson had brother Bigi by his side for his recent graduation from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. princejackson/Instagram

Speaking of views, in the first 15 hours after launching on YouTube, their "Endgame" review garnered more than 25,000.