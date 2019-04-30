Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 8:43 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

It's been a while since we've seen Michael Jackson's youngest son, Prince Michael Jackson II, whom his father called Blanket.

But now Prince Michael, who changed his name to Bigi in 2015, is now 17 and showing up on his older brother's Instagram feed!

A photo recently posted on Michael Joseph "Prince" Jackson Jr.'s feed showed the two brothers and a large group of pals at a group outing to "Avengers: Endgame."

That's Bigi in the center in the gray Marvel shirt with a big grin, while Prince, 22, kneels at the far left of the photo. Their sister, Paris, 21, is not in the shot.

Bigi, Paris and Prince at a baseball game in Gary, Indiana, in 2012. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Bigi is the son of Jackson and an unidentified surrogate mother. Paris and Prince's mother is Debbie Rowe, who was married to Jackson from 1996-1999.

Bigi hasn't been seen much since his father's death in 2009, though he did appear in a family photo posted by Paris on Christmas Day in 2017.

Prince told TODAY in 2017, "Me and my siblings, we get along really well. Especially my sister, she's grown so much, and I think she's been able to really step up. And I don't really see myself as her older brother. It's kind of like we're equal partners when it comes down to it. And Bigi's just so mature for his age — it's a pretty strong bond."