Michael J. Fox goes 'Back to the Future' as Marty McFly in new commercial

Michael J. Fox is going back to … the role that made him a superstar.

The beloved actor channels his “Back to the Future” character Marty McFly in a new trailer for Lil Nas X’s upcoming Christmas song, “Holiday.”

MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS “HOLIDAY” IS OUT THIS FRIDAY! 🎅🏾❄️ pic.twitter.com/5quf8NHUO2 — nope (@LilNasX) November 9, 2020

The spot opens with the "Old Town Road" singer traveling through a portal to the Wild West on a horse. As he strolls through the town where he arrives, a drunk Santa Claus is tossed from a bar and the singer picks up his hat, which has a note in it saying, “You are the new Santa.”

Nas turns into Santa, while the horse transforms into one of several reindeer that make up a sleigh, which lifts off the ground, much like the DeLorean from the “Back to the Future” series, and heads off into the portal before the words “To be continued” show on the screen.

That’s when Fox, 59, joins the fun.

“Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020,” he said, while dressed in Wild West gear, a clear callback to Marty McFly in “Back to the Future Part III.”

Fox shared the clip on Twitter.

Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020 ⁦@LilNasX⁩ pic.twitter.com/MDreywsmuQ — Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) November 9, 2020

And Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd, also had some fun sharing the video, along with two of his character’s most famous lines from the franchise.

‘Great scott! Looks like where @lilnasX is going, he doesn’t need roads’ https://t.co/6XZgzynFBN — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) November 9, 2020

“Holiday” drops Nov. 13, so make like a tree and check it out.