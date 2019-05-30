Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 6:14 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Now this is how you end a school year!

Five days after a class of fifth-graders at an Ohio elementary school capped their talent show by singing and dancing to the hit song "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X — the rapper and singer himself — surprised the students with a special visit on their last day of school on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Georgia native told culture site Complex in a behind-the-scenes video that he was "fittin' to do the biggest show of my life" just before he put on a surprise performance of "Old Town Road" at Lander Elementary School in Mayfield Heights.

The magical moment came together when the creator of the Billboard No. 1 hit, which also features country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, was blown away by a jubilant video of kids from Lander Elementary School jamming out to the song. He then decided to give them the real thing in person.

Principal Felecia Evans, who brought the original video to Lil Nax X's attention by tagging him on Twitter, told the kids she had one more surprise for them Wednesday afternoon.

The rapper then entered from a side door and took the stage as the students screamed in delight.

The children then promptly lost their minds when he asked them to join him in singing "Old Town Road."

"SAW THESE KIDS TURNIN UP TO OLD TOWN ROAD 5 DAYS AGO AND HAD TO COME THRU AND PERFORM ONE TIME,'' Lil Nas X wrote on Instagram. "LOVE THESE MOMENTS!"

"It was an unbelievable experience," Evans wrote in an email to NBC affiliate WKYC. "Lil Nas made this happen for our students and they will never forget it! I am thankful for an amazing staff at Lander and our Mayfield Heights Safety forces who went above and beyond to make this happen. I couldn’t imagine a better way to end our school year."