Maury Povich is still doing what he does best.

Povich, best known for hosting his long-running eponymous talk show, in which he often read the results of paternity tests and declared either, ‘You are the father” or “You are not the father,” took his experience to help the Denver Zoo learn the paternity of a four-month-old orangutan named Siska.

The zoo didn’t know if the father is 30-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya, so it did the most entertaining thing it could do in this situation: It got Povich to read the results of the paternity test in a video and shared it Dec. 19 on X.

“Fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, Maury Povich is here to help us announce the paternity results for Siska, our four-month-old Sumatran orangutan,” the zoo wrote on X on Dec. 19.

“We want to thank the Denver Zoo for everything they do, but this is really important,” said Povich, dapperly dressed in a tuxedo while holding a manila envelope with the test results.

“When it comes to the orangutan — 4-month-old Siska — Berani, you are the father,” he continued as the screen split to show a photo of the two potential dads.

After he revealed the results, the clip switched to several people cheering and a shot of an orangutan, although it’s unclear if the orangutan shown was Berani.

“Berani is the father,” the people then said in unison, as the video drew to a close.

TODAY.com reached out to Povich for comment, but has not gotten a response.

The zoo had teased Povich’s announcement on Dec. 18.

“The DNA results are in, and we’re delighted to share that we now know who Siska’s father is!” it wrote on X. “Stay tuned tomorrow for this special announcement from an extra special guest.”

Povich’s involvement came just days after some rather big personal news for him. On Dec. 16, he received the lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmy Awards during the creative arts portion of the ceremony, an honor presented to him by wife Connie Chung, who couldn't resist mentioning his history of revealing the results of paternity tests.

“I know that you think he’s been determining the paternity of every child in America all his life,” Chung said, according to the Associated Press.

“But no, in his 67 freaking years in television, he’s been a news reporter and a news anchor and old fashion talk show host interviewing world leaders, politicians, members of Congress, authors, movie stars and even Julia Child.”