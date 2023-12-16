Maury Povich and Connie Chung show cute PDA moment in rare public outing together

Maury Povich and his wife, Connie Chung, are doing date night right!

On Friday, Dec. 15, the couple attended the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Chung wore a hot pink blazer and black pants while Povich opted for a black tuxedo with a white shirt underneath.

Maury Povich and Connie Chung are all smiles at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

On the red carpet, the couple held hands in a tender PDA moment. Povich was also pictured wrapping his arm around Chung who smiled for the cameras.

Maury Povich and Connie Chung hold each other close at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

At the event, Povich was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Chung paid tribute to all the late stars Hollywood lost in 2023 when she presented the In Memoriam segment.

While taking the stage, she took a moment to honor Barbara Walters, who passed away in December 2022 at age 93.

In her remarks, Chung said, "Barbara Walters revolutionized the face of Daytime television with her groundbreaking show 'The View.' Barbara was the creator, the producer, the star — the engine behind it. And this was on top of her pioneering career in news and interviews."

"She was the icon who paved the way for all women in television news, especially me," Chung continued. "She mom-ed me. And although they would never admit it, she taught the men a thing or two, I can’t fathom she is gone. We remember her and all the others who passed, for their contributions to television.”

Povich and Chung have been married since 1984. In a 2020 interview with People, the two recalled their love story and revealed how they made their marriage a success.

“Whatever discussions or arguments go on during the day, once the head hits the pillow, it’s over and not to be continued the next morning. It is not on my mind,” Povich said. “But we’ve always respected each other’s careers and we’ve always respected each other’s space and values. There’s no need for any do-overs. Maybe that’s the reason why we’re still married.”