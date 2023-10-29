Matthew Perry, who was found dead Oct. 28 at age 54, is survived by his parents, stepfather and five siblings.

As the oldest of his sisters and brother, Perry previously said his family served as one of his first audiences, leading to a lifetime of comedy.

“I had had a solid training at home; whenever there was tension, or I needed attention, I’d honed my skills at delivering a killer line,” Perry wrote in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." “If I was performing well, everything was safe, and I was being taken care of. I might have been an unaccompanied minor, but when I got laughs, there was a whole audience — my mother, my siblings, the Murray brothers, kids in school — who would stand and applaud me.”

Perry is the son of actor John Bennett Perry, who appeared in “240-Robert” and “Falcon Crest,” and Suzanne Langford, a writer, consultant and former press secretary to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

The couple were married from 1968 to 1970 and welcomed their son on Aug. 19, 1969. As their only child, Perry wrote in his memoir that he often felt like an "unaccompanied minor," referring to the classification given to kids flying on a plane without a parent.

But his family continued to grow.

In 1981, Langford remarried Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison. The couple share four children: Caitlin, Emily, Will and Madeline. (Morrison also has a son, Michael, from a previous marriage.)

In 2020, Perry's stepfather shared what their blended family looked like now that the kids had grown up. Morrison told People there was “no describing what a wonder it is” when the whole family, including his stepson, got together.

“When we’re all together, it’s just a brew that you could not mix no matter how hard you tried if you did it by hand,” Morrison said.

John Bennett Perry also remarried Debbie Boyle in 1981. The couple share one child, daughter Maria.

Here's what to know about Perry's five siblings and everything he's said about their relationship.

Caitlin Morrison

Langford and Morrison welcomed their first child together, daughter Caitlin, in 1981.

In his memoir, Perry wrote that when he reached his 40s, he wanted to start a family. He shared that his love of children stemmed from becoming a brother when he was 10.

“I think it’s because I was 10 years old when my sister Caitlin was born,” he wrote. “Then came Emily, then Will, and then finally Madeline. I loved playing with them all, babysitting them, playing dumb games with them. There is no greater sound on the face of the planet than a child’s laughter.”

While he said he "instantly" loved Caitlin, he started to struggle with feeling like he belonged.

"There was a family growing up around me, a family I didn't really feel part of ... That's when the bad behavior started," he wrote.

Emily Morrison

Langford and Morrison welcomed their second child together, daughter Emily, in 1985.

Emily Morrison, Matthew Perry and Suzanne Langford pose together at an event in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the late Garnet “Ace” Bailey in 2001. Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Perry recalled the birth of his second half-sister in his memoir and said his home life became more and more difficult.

“Things at home just got worse and worse. My mom had a wonderful new family with Keith,” he wrote. “Emily arrived, and she was blond and cute as a button. And just like Caitlin, I loved her instantly. However, I was so often on the outside looking in, still that kid up in the clouds on a flight to somewhere else, unaccompanied.”

Over the years, Emily has made several public appearances with her older brother.

In October 2000, Emily and Perry were photographed on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie “The Whole Nine Yards.”

The following October in 2001, Perry, Emily and their mom also attended a tribute to the late ice hockey player Garnet Bailey.

Maria Perry

Perry's father and his second wife welcomed a child together, daughter Maria, in 1986.

Perry was an avid tennis player growing up, and he recalled in his memoir playing in a tournament while his dad and his “new family” watched from the wings.

He wrote about his dad’s new wife, calling her “a lovely woman” and “the catch of the century,” sharing that the two had a young daughter named Maria, his half-sister.

Maria was also mentioned at the beginning of the book, when Perry recalled the aftermath of his 2019 health scare. His colon erupted as a result of opioid overuse, leaving him in a coma for two weeks.

Despite not wanting to know why he was in a coma, it was his sister Maria who ultimately told him the truth, he said.

He referred to Maria as the “hub of the Perry family,” writing that she was the one to tell him what had happened when he was in the hospital.

“There I was, attached to fifty wires like a robot, bedridden, as Maria filled me in,” he wrote. “My very fears had been true: I had done this; this was my fault. I cried—oh boy did I cry. Maria did her best to be wonderfully consoling, but there was no consoling this.”

Will Morrison

Langford and Morrison welcomed their third child together, son Will, in 1987.

While not much in known about Perry’s half-brother, at the end of his book, he reflected on the consistent presence of his siblings, including Will, in his life through the ups and downs.

Matthew Perry and Will Morrison pose on the red carpet at a Los Angeles movie premiere. Steve Granitz / WireImage

“My sisters’ faces shadow my parents’, as does my brother’s, each of them beaming at me, not just at a hospital bedside, but also in Canada, and Los Angeles as I tried to crack them up with my patter,” he wrote. “They never dropped the ball once, any of them, never turned their backs on me, ever. Imagine such love if you can.”

Will made a public appearance with his brother in November 2001, posing for a series of photos on the red carpet at the premiere of “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone.”

Madeline Morrison

Langford and Morrison welcomed their fourth child together, daughter Madeline, in 1989.

Like his other siblings, Perry credited Madeline in his memoir with helping him after his 2019 health emergency.

Matthew Perry and his youngest sister, Madeline, pose together at a red carpet premiere in 2002. Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

After he had woken up from his coma, he wrote that he didn’t want anyone to tell him what happened because he was “too afraid that it was my fault.”

“So instead of talking about it, I did the one thing I felt I could do—during the days in the hospital I threw myself into family, spending hours with my beautiful sisters Emily, Maria, and Madeline who were funny and caring and there.”

Madeline attended several red carpet premieres with her big brother, including “Spider-Man” in April 2002 and “The Whole Ten Yards” in April 2004.