Spring brings many fabulous things to the table — new energy, the chance to step outside and smell the roses, connect with friends, wear bright florals ... and the conclusion to the most hyped college sporting game of all, March Madness.

With the final game of March Madness occurring on April 3, we decided to get cosmic insight into predicting the winners from a few trusted astrologers and tarot readers.

The heat is on, as UConn and San Diego State face off tonight to claim the college basketball throne.

Is it possible to predict the outcome of events like March Madness using astrology? Here’s our methodology

Liza Evseeva / TODAY Illustrations / Getty Images

Astrologers and other spiritual practicioners use available tools, like birth charts and tarot cards, to make predictions.

This article features the insights of astrologer Kyle Thomas, tarot reader Sarah Potter, astrologer and tarot reader Shawnte Cato and Ammo O’Day, personal trainer and life coach.

Their methods included looking at the birth charts of the head coaches and the teams, and pulling tarot cards for each team and interpreting the pulls.

So, who will win March Madness? Here are our predictions

Astrologer Kyle Thomas looked at the natal charts of the head coaches, or a map of the stars at the time of their birth, for insight. He predicts that San Diego State Aztecs have a good chance of winning due to their head coach Brian Dutcher’s birth chart (he was born on Oct. 30, 1959 in Alpena, Michigan).

Thomas says, “Brian Dutcher of the San Diego State Aztecs has some of the best luck on his side when it comes to personal and professional growth. This is due to the transiting sun trine his natal Jupiter, blessing him with a golden streak. Transiting Saturn will sextile his natal Saturn, exact on April 1, 2023, likely bringing achievement as he seizes the day.”

Kyle also broke down the UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley’s birth chart (he was born on Jan. 16, 1973 in Jersey City, New Jersey).

“As we move further down the list, we start to see more challenges and hurdles popping up astrologically for the other coaches. While Dan Hurley of the UConn Huskies will feel excited and optimistic, particularly near March 28, 2023 as transiting Jupiter squares his natal Mercury, he is facing transformative crisis moments due to the transiting sun opposite his natal Pluto," Thomas says.

Since Pluto is a planet that brings metamorphic change and obstacles, Thomas is inclined to favor the chart of Brian Dutcher, clinching the Aztecs as the winner of the final game. Also, with the planet Jupiter lending and bringing extra luck to his chart, the win seems fated.

Tarot reader Sarah Potter pulled cards from her deck "The Cosmo Tarot: The Ultimate Deck and Guidebook" and also found the Aztecs to be the favored team.

“These are all strong teams but the cards are showing me that San Diego State will be the winner. I pulled the Chariot for them, the card of success and victory. That’s a very good sign for me as I often pull it in readings for pro athletes or for champions in sports competitions in particular," Potter says.

Ammo O’Day, owner of The Fitness Witch LA, had a different take after pulling one tarot card for each team in the final two.

For UConn, O’Day picked the Justice tarot card, which represents fairness and order. O’Day says “My guides tell me they will pull through somewhat unexpectedly and win.”

The other tarot card she pulled was the Strength card for San Diego, which represents stamina and determination. O’Day predicts “they come in a close second against UConn.”

Astrologer and tarot reader Shawnte Cato took a look at the birth charts of both teams, only to find that there were only years in which they became part of the college league — not actual dates (UConn's basketball team was established in 1901 and San Diego State's was formed in 1921). However, she was able to make a prediction based on the information available.

“There are many beneficial aspects happening with the Aztecs' 1921 birth chart. Natal Uranus and transiting Saturn in Pisces are forming a conjunction, leading to unexpected wins. Natal Pluto and transiting Mars are aligning in Cancer, which means they could win because it’s a powerful connection”

So there you have it: San Diego State is the predicted winner, according to astrology.