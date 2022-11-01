The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost here.

The 2022 installment of the annual event will feautre more than 5,000 volunteers, 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, over 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups and a bevy of musical stars.

“Since its first march in 1924 and through the decades, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served to bring joy to the millions who gather nationwide each year to experience it with friends and family,” Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a statement. “This November, as we once again set the stage for the start of the holiday season, we are thrilled to showcase another spectacle full of magic and wonder that will help create everlasting memories with loved ones during this special time of year.

Read on for everything to know about the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Grogu, or Baby Yoda, float at the 2021 Macy's Day Parade. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

Here's how to watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

On Thursday, Nov. 24, the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m in all time zones, with coverage hosted by TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

You can also stream the event on Peacock.

Take a look at the star-studded float roster

Look closely as the themed floats pass by on your TV screen: Each has a celebrity performer.

This year's batch includes Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick a, Jordin Sparks, Betty Who, Cam, Fitz and the Tantrums, Joss Stone, Sean Paul and Ziggy Marley, among others.

Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles will be in attendance, as per tradition.

The cast of Peacock’s show “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” — specifically, Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg — will give a preview of the TV show.

Mario Lopez will be there with his family, as will Gloria Estefan and her family. And all the kids watching can give a wave to “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz, too.

Among the new balloons? Stuart the Minion

The new giant balloons joining the parade this year are Bluey, a "Diary of a Wimpy Kid"-inspired balloon and Stuart the Minion, among others.

Returning balloons include one inspired by the Netflix show "Ada Twist, Scientist"; Astronaut Snoopy; a Funko Pop!-inspired Grogu (better known as Baby Yoda); the Pillsbury Doughboy; Ronald McDonald; the Pikachu and Eevee Pokémon; and SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary.

View of the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25, 2021 in New York. James Devaney / Getty Images

Get a little bit of Broadway

Now’s your chance to bring Broadway to your living room. Lea Michele and the cast of “Funny Girl” will provide the opening number, with additional performances from the casts of “A Beautiful Noise,” “Some Like It Hot” and “The Lion King." Of course, the Radio City Rockettes will be performing, too.

Radio City Rockettes at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. NBC

What is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route?

The parade will take its usual two-and-a-half mile procession, kicking off from its traditional starting line at 77th Street and Central Park West. From there, the parade will continue to Columbus Circle, turning onto Central Park South and down 6th Avenue. At 34th Street, the parade will make its final turn west to land at Macy’s Herald Square.

Snoopy Balloon is seen during 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, 2021 in New York. John Lamparski / Getty Images

Want to attend the parade in person? Here's what to know

Dress warmly! Spectators can view the parade at designated portions along the route, which will be managed by the NYPD.

According to an official press release, spectators should avoid bringing large bags, umbrellas, backpacks and strollers, and may be subject to a security search.

Finally, if you're planning to brave the November weather, don't forget to dress warmly!