The main thing Luke Bryan hooked on a recent fishing trip was himself.

The country music star showed off the grisly sight of a fish hook through his right thumb in an Instagram video on Tuesday, and he also detailed his trip to a medical center to get it removed.

"Well, this is gonna leave a mark," he said in the video. "Pretty sure that's in my bone."

Luke Bryan was back fishing in no time after getting a hook stuck in his thumb. lukebryan/Instagram

Bryan, 44, said in a video on his Instagram stories that he was on a fishing trip with his guitar tech, Russ Garret, when the mishap occurred.

"Leave it to me, I ruined the fishing trip," he said. "But we'll be back on the water in about 25 minutes."

He followed that up with a video of a medical worker removing the hook, joking that "we're violating HIPAA somehow."

Bryan then happily held up his thumb to the camera while back on the water in another video, saying, "Got the hook out! We're back."

The country star is the latest celebrity to have an unpleasant accident while out in nature, as actor and comedian Melissa McCarthy shared earlier this month how she was bitten by an unknown creature while she was in Australia.