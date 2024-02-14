All about the live-action 'Moana,' and how it compares to 'Moana 2'

More and more “Moana” is on its way. Disney has confirmed both a live-action adaptation of the 2016 animated movie and an animated sequel.

Disney announced the live-action remake of their Oscar-nominated animated Film “Moana” on their X platform last April.

Dwayne Johnson, who played the demigod Maui in the original animated movie, presented the live-action movie, connecting it back to his own Samoan heritage. “As many of you know ... we found so much inspiration for Maui in the mana and the presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief, Peter Maivia," Johnson shared.

But how do the two "Moanas" compare? Here’s what we know about the live-action.

When is the live-action 'Moana' coming out?

The movie is slated to come out June 27, 2025.

Who is playing Moana in the live-action version?

Johnson confirmed to ET that Moana has been cast. "We found her," he said in February 2024.

And it's not Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original. She said she wouldn't be returning in a May 2023 Instagram post.

“I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures, and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo," Cravalho shared on Instagram.

What about the rest of the cast? Is anyone from the original ‘Moana’ returning?

Johnson will reprise his role as Maui. The rest of the cast has not been revealed.

Thomas Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of “Hamilton” on Broadway, will direct the movie. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's music will return.

How does the live-action movie compare to 'Moana 2'?

"Moana 2," announced in February 2024, will hit theaters Nov. 27, 2024.

In the movie, Moana and Maui will continue their adventures — but set to new music. The announcement did not confirm whether Johnson and Cravalho would be in the movie.

Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina will oversee the music for the sequel, not Miranda.