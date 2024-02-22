When it comes to dating, Leonardo DiCaprio's list of rumored girlfriends rivals his ever-growing roster of film roles.

Throughout his career, the 49-year-old has been linked to a plethora of beautiful women, with most of them being many years his junior.

Many have tried to capture the actor's heart, but which of them has he actually been serious about? Here's a list of some of the lucky ladies DiCaprio has famously wooed over the last few decades.

Kristen Zang

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kristen Zang in 1996. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Model and actor Kristen Zang dated DiCaprio between 1995 and 1999 after meeting through some mutual friends. In 2022, she penned an essay for People detailing their relationship.

"Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about four months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good," she wrote.

"It was a choice I made. I don’t how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted," she continued.

Gisele Bündchen

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen in 2005. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

DiCaprio dated the Brazilian model off and on between 2000-2005 and they even appeared together on the red carpet at the 2005 Oscars. That same year, they called it quits.

In 2009, Bündchen spoke about their split in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“We know what we had; we were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways. We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best,” she said at the time.

Bar Refaeli

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bar Refaeli in 2010. Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

When his relationship with Bündchen ended, DiCaprio set his sights on another model: Bar Refaeli, who was 11 years younger than him.

The lovebirds dated on and off for around six years years and were reported to have taken a break in 2009. Two years later, the couple ended their relationship.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Theo Wargo / WireImage

Following his breakup with Refaeli, DiCaprio was spotted with “Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively on several occasions in 2011. Their romance was short-lived and by later that year, they called it quits, per E! News.

In 2017, “Gossip Girl” executive producer Joshua Safran mentioned Lively and DiCaprio’s former fling in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating (DiCaprio) at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo,” he said

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone Annalisa Ranzoni / Getty Images

DiCaprio dated actor and model Camila Morrone for close to four years before they called it quits in 2022. Prior to that, Morrone opened up about their budding romance during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019.

"There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps," she said. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

When People reported on the couple's breakup in August 2022, his former girlfriend Zang addressed the "ageist" headlines she read from people who claimed that Morrone was too old for DiCaprio when they split.

"(When) I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex girlfriend being referred to as having 'aged out' or being 'too old for Leo at 25,' puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll). I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?" she wrote in an essay.

"As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments?" she continued.

Vittoria Ceretti

Vittoria Ceretti Michael Kovac / Getty Images

DiCaprio has been linked to Italian model Vittoria Ceretti since the summer of 2023. While neither DiCaprio nor Ceretti have spoken publicly about their alleged relationship, they have been photographed together on multiple occasions over the last few months.