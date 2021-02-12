Leah Remini reveals what she wishes people would stop asking her

Leah Remini has a lot to talk about. From her days working on "Saved By the Bell" and "The King of Queens" to her activism documenting the experiences of people in Scientology, the 50-year-old actor, podcast host and now gameshow host has a resume full of interesting tidbits and nuggets to dish about.

But it's her long-lasting friendship with Jennifer Lopez that she keeps getting asked about it. Well, she is officially over it.

When asked by Savannah Guthrie during the latest installment of "Six Minute Marathon" what question she hates being asked, Remini said all things J.Lo.

"Questions about Jennifer," the host of "People Puzzler" said. "Not because I don't love talking about my friend, but I feel a lot of times it's for gossip purposes, especially if I am trying to talk about something that is important, like our podcast, or exposing the abuses that we're talking about in Scientology and the victims of Scientology and somebody asks me about Jennifer's wedding. I just find it utterly annoying."

Remini explained it's not that she doesn't enjoy extolling the love she has for her best friend; she just finds that usually interviewers are trying to dig around her private life for shady intentions.

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini appear on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2018. NBC

"I don't wanna give the idea that I don't like talking about my friend, but it's more about, like when is she getting married?" she said. "If I had that exact info, I don't think I would tell you here. That's not my place to be saying."

Guthrie pointed out her dedication to respecting her best friend's privacy has probably been a pivotal aspect of what has kept their friendship so enduring over the years. Remini agreed.

Lopez and Remini have been friends for quite a long time, dating back to when Lopez was still married to Marc Anthony.

"I was friends with Marc Anthony, and then he started dating Jennifer, and he was doing a film. I went to the premiere and he said, 'You have to meet Jennifer!' And he was telling Jennifer, 'You have to meet Leah and Angelo (Pagan),' my husband," Remini told Entertainment Tonight back in 2018, ahead of their film "Second Act."

"So, we went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life," Remini joked. "And then, when I was approaching her, I was like, 'I hope it's the lighting. Maybe she just looks good in here,' and as I got closer I was like, 'Oh damn, there's a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty."

"I even said that! I said, 'Goddamnit, why the f--- why are you so f---ing pretty?' And she laughed," the sitcom star continued. "(Then) I was like, 'Ugh, I hope she's dumb, ya know? I was like, 'She could be dumb!' I wanted to find something and I didn't."

Lopez added, "And we fell in love right there."

"Her sense of humor, the fact that I could bust her balls and she wasn't caught up on herself, said something to me," Remini explained.

"It was one of those instant chemistry things, where you just feel like, 'I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,'" Lopez gushed. "She's cool and we also have very similar upbringings. That's why we work well together."