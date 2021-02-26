A first look at Benson and Stabler's 'SVU' reunion is here — and it will give you chills

The wait is almost over, die-hard “Law & Order: SVU” fans!

A new promo video teases the long-awaited reunion between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

A reunion ten years in the making. An #SVU and #OrganizedCrime crossover event, April 1 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/pIYyBIVgcj — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑: 𝐒𝐕𝐔 (@nbcsvu) February 26, 2021

A crossover episode featuring “SVU” stars Mariska Hargitay (Benson) and Christopher Meloni, who will return as Stabler in the new spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime," will air April 1 on NBC.

The promo features throwback scenes of Benson and Stabler from their time together on “SVU,” set to Benson's voice-over from an old episode.

“We’ve worked together a long time,” Benson says. “I can anticipate what he’s thinking, what he’s gonna do. Yeah, we have a great rapport.”

The cryptic promo mostly consists of these flashbacks, but one quick scene at the end teases the moment of the duo's upcoming reunion, when Benson is working a crime scene and turns around after hearing Stabler’s voice call out, “Liv!” The stunned look on Benson's face says it all!

The tantalizing teaser video sent “SVU” fans into a tizzy, to say the least.

I’ve been left speechless, words still haven’t come from my mouth yet, I just been muttering incoherent things since the ending of the episode and this promo 😥🥺 — Angel Delgado (@SVUAngelDelgado) February 26, 2021

“I’ve been left speechless, words still haven’t come from my mouth yet, I just been muttering incoherent things since the ending of the episode and this promo,” one fan commented on Twitter.

"I’ve watched this an ungodly amount of times and ugly cried too early in the morning to deal with this," another fan said.

“Y’all need to quit playing with my emotions,” another person tweeted.

Meloni and Hargitay starred together in “Law & Order: SVU” from 1999 until 2011, when Meloni left the show. Ever since then, fans have been dying to see Benson and Stabler together again, missing their always intense (yet always platonic) on-screen chemistry.

Memories! NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The “SVU” stars have been dropping some breadcrumbs about their planned reunion over the past few months, sharing photos of themselves together on set along with maddeningly vague captions like, “We are a little bit closer,” and “It’s all happening…”

Now, with the crossover date finally confirmed, fans just need to hold tight for another month … and possibly make arrangements for how they plan to emotionally cope with the reunion.

“Well I’m definitely calling in sick on April 2 because I’m going to need a full 24 hours to process this,” one fan tweeted.