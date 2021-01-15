Chris Meloni teases 'SVU' reunion with Mariska Hargitay in new pic

"Law & Order: SVU" fans, the reunion of Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson is getting "a little bit closer"!

That's straight from the Instagram account of Christopher Meloni, who plays Stabler. In the black-and-white picture, we see him in close-up, shooting the selfie, and Mariska Hargitay (Benson) in the background:

"We are a little bit closer," he wrote in the caption.

They look to be in a very industrial environment, and Meloni has on a very Stabler-esque tie and jacket, so we're going to guess this was between shooting scenes for the long-running NBC series.

Meloni and Hargitay were original cast members for "SVU," which began airing in 1999; Meloni left the series in 2011. While on the show together, Benson and Stabler were platonic partners solving some truly heinous crimes, and fans adored their chemistry, even if there never was a romance attached.

Mariska Hargitay (Det. Olivia Benson) and Christopher Meloni (Det. Elliot Stabler) in "Law & Order: SVU" from 2012. NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So in 2020 they were thrilled to learn that not only was Meloni coming back to the "Law & Order" franchise with his own series, "Organized Crime," but that he'd be playing Stabler and making some special appearances on "SVU"!

Alas, quarantine regulations and some departures from "Organized Crime" led to the show being postponed for a premiere until later this year.

Meanwhile, we're getting little nuggets like this one every so often of the reunion to come. In December, Hargitay posted a screen capture from a show script reading that included Meloni in the gallery of participants.

"Well ... that happened ..." she wrote dryly, knowing it drove the fans bananas.

So far, we don't have a premiere date for "Organized Crime," but it is expected to begin before the 2020-21 season concludes. It can't come soon enough for us!