Kumail Nanjiani is proudly showing off his new buff bod — but he admits it didn't come easily.

The "Silicon Valley" star, who got ripped for his role in the upcoming Marvel movie "The Eternals," said his transformation required "true physical pain."

Nanjiani, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to share two shirtless photos of himself. In his caption, he explained that it took a full year — and a team of experts — to get him into superhero shape.

"I'll never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," he wrote.

The Oscar nominee said he learned a year ago he'd been cast as samurai master Kingo in "The Eternals" and made the decision to tranform his body.

"I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time," he continued.

Nanjiani at the LA Film Festival in 2018.

Nanjiani then expressed his thanks to trainer Grant Roberts for helping him understand "true physical pain," and to trainer David Higgins for "making me strong, limber and injury free."

The actor and screenwriter also thanked his wife, Emily Gordon, who co-wrote his Oscar-nominated film "The Big Sick," for "putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year."

"I promise I’ll be interesting again some day," he joked, adding the hashtag #thirstyshirtless.

As for Gordon, she didn't seem to mind.

"Worth it," she responded.