Angelina Jolie's latest film project is getting two thumbs up from her six kids.

The 44-year-old Oscar winner joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "The Eternals" next year, and no one's more excited than her children (with ex Brad Pitt): Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Angelina Jolie with her children Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox in February. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Jolie told People.

Jolie plays a warrior named Thena in the film, which tells the story of an immortal alien race who are sent to Earth to protect humanity from evil.

In addition to being a brilliant scholar, Thena possesses superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility and reflexes. To play the fierce character, Jolie trained in "everything from swords to ballet.”

“I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve," she said.

Jolie with Knox, Zahara, Vivienne and Shiloh at the March premiere of Disney's "Dumbo" in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Of course, in her own life, Jolie has long taught her children about the importance of helping other people.

In February 2018, the "Maleficent" star opened up about being a mom during an interview with former Secretary of State John Kerry for Elle magazine.

After spending more than a decade doing humanitarian work around the globe, Jolie said she hopes her kids will follow in her footsteps.

"I tell my daughters, 'What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you,'" she shared. "Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for.

"And fight for others to have those same freedoms," added the actress. "A life of service is worth living."

"The Eternals" is scheduled to be in theaters in November 2020.