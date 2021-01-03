Kristen Bell praises husband Dax Shepard's 'commitment to growth' in birthday tribute

Kristen Bell made a touching tribute to her husband Dax Shepard for his 46th birthday. The “Frozen” star shared her sweet message on Instagram, posting a selfie of the couple on Saturday to her feed.

“It's my favorite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots!” she wrote. “The one who's commitment to growth is astounding, who's honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly, @daxshepard.”

The 40-year-old actor has been supportive of her husband over the course of the last few months after he announced on his podcast “Armchair Expert” in September 2020 that he had relapsed after nearly 16 years of sobriety.

The “Parenthood” actor explained that due to suffering multiple injures from his motorcycle riding over the years, he had been prescribed painkillers that were appropriately administered by Bell. He said he began getting “shadier and shadier” after an injury at the beginning of 2020 and admitted to battling an addiction to the opioid painkiller Vicodin.

Bell opened up on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in October about his relapse, telling the host, “He is actually doing really great. Everybody’s up against their own demons. Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

“And the thing I love most about Dax is ... that he was able to tell me and tell us and say we need a different plan, right? Like, we have a plan," Bell continued.

The "Bad Moms" star said that Shepard was focused on changing himself for the better and that she will continue to stand by him because “he’s very, very worth it.”

“One of the main reasons I love him is that he’s also addicted to growth,” she explained. “He’s addicted to evolving and he was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again,’ and we’re going back to therapy and I love that he’s addicted to growth.”

Last month, Shepard thanked both Bell and his podcast co-host, Monica Padman, on the “Holiday Spectular 2020” episode for their support throughout his recovery process. The actor got candid during the episode, revealing that the feeling of being loved following his relapse saved his life.

"I can't imagine having to admit that to other people and feeling as safe as I did that you guys wouldn't hate me," he said. “I hated me at that point and so, to be able to tell you guys and feel unconditionally loved and that I would be accepted was really special."