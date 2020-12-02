Kristen Bell shows off natural look in new selfie with honest message

Kristen Bell loves how she looks.

The former “Good Place” star shared a selfie in a very candid Instagram post in which she shows her frazzled hair and points out that she is cross eyed.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“I'm in a wig for my current movie. When I take my braided hair out at the end of the week, this is what I get,” she wrote.

Credit Bell for rolling with the punches because she has embraced the unglamorous style.

“And I am INTO IT,” she wrote. “Do I need to get a perm??? In addition, yes. I am slightly cross eyed. Always have been, always will be. G'NIGHT!”

Bell has not been one to shy away from showing off how she looks away from the bright lights of Hollywood. She celebrated turning 40 in July with a makeup-free selfie on Instagram

“Goodmorning 40!” she wrote, along with the hashtag #stillusingpimplecream.

And when Bell does get herself cleaned up, she also likes to show off.

Last year, she posted a picture of herself after getting a bob haircut.

“Your mom got a hair cut and she is FEELING IT,” she wrote.