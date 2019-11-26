Kristen Bell get emotional surprise from former teacher on Kelly Clarkson's show

Sign up for our newsletter

Kristen Bell got the surprise of her life when her high school drama teacher showed up to praise her on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The 39-year-old actress was there to promote her new reality series "Encore," which reunites high school thespians years later so they can put on one more show.

"The Good Place" star shared her own fun memories of acting onstage in high school and said her teacher, Ms. Rashid, "lit a match under my butt and sort of helped me figure out what I wanted to do with the rest of my life."

Rashid was like a "drill sergeant," she added, who "trained me to be a member of a professional theater group."

That's when Clarkson brought out Rashid and Bell's former choir cast mate, Katie Ells, for a surprise reunion.

Bell beamed from ear to ear as she embraced Rashid. Moments later, she gushed that for many drama students, their teacher is "the closest thing to another parent" they'll ever have.

Rashid shared her favorite memories of watching Bell act as a teen, including the fact that she inspired her fellow drama students with her creativity.

"I love when the lightbulb goes on for kids and you made that entire cast stop. Everybody was watching," Rashid recalled of one of Bell's performances.

"I thought, that is just what they need to see a 15-year-old pro," Rashid added. "She stole the show."

Watch Bell and her teacher reunite in the video above!