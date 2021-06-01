Kelly Clarkson's cover of Prince's 'Kiss' has fans swooning

Kelly Clarkson’s latest installment of “Kellyoke” is *chef’s kiss.*

On Tuesday, the original “American Idol” champ took on Prince’s “Kiss,” putting on a soulful and bluesy performance that is hard to forget. Heavy on brass instruments, Clarkson gives the sultry song some added spice of her own and brings it home with the authority we’ve come to expect from her majestic voice.

“You don't have to be rich to be my girl / You don't have to be cool to rule my world / Ain't no particular sign I'm more compatible with / I just want and need your extra time and your kiss,” she powerfully sings as she draws the track to a close, remaining loyal to the source material, while also unmistakably making the song her own.

Clarkson’s rendition was greeted with applause by her fans on YouTube.

“Just go ahead (and crown) this wonderful gifted lady ‘the best vocalist ever.’ Ain't nothing this sweet angel can't sing,” one person wrote.

Prince had a hit with "Kiss" that Kelly Clarkson did her best to honor. Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

“The combination of soul and sass, Kelly, what a gem of a vocalist you are!” someone else gushed.

“GIIIIIIRRRRL... I have listened to this cover of hers this morning! Love it! SUPER sexy version of Prince's evergreen hit! LOVE IT!” another person commented.

“Damn...love this sexier version. The way she says ‘kiss’ at the end,” someone else wrote.

Prince’s original version of “Kiss” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1986. The song has been covered over the years, including a version in 1988 with Tom Jones and Art of Noise that reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.