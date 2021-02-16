Kelly Clarkson performs beautifully haunting cover of No Doubt's 'Just a Girl'

Now, this is how you make a song your own.

During the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show Monday, Kelly Clarkson covered No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” putting a spin on the hit track that is hard to forget.

Clarkson, wearing a yellow dress with black polka dots while seated on the edge of her chair on a darkened stage with the microphone stand placed in front of her, took the tune and slowed down the tempo, giving it a chilling feel, a far cry from the upbeat way Gwen Stefani and the rest of No Doubt recorded it.

And in case you needed a reminder that Clarkson has a hypnotic voice unparalleled in power and command, check out how she soars around the 58-second mark when she holds the final note while singing “That’s all that you’ll let me be.”

Clarkson and Stefani on the set of "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBC

“Just a Girl” was No Doubt’s breakthrough song from their landmark third album “Tragic Kingdom.” It reached No. 23 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1996 and received massive rotation on radio, helping propel the band and Stefani into stardom.

Clarkson’s dark and slow rendition won over fans, who were blown away by the performance.

“I was very surprised by this arrangement,” one person wrote on YouTube. “It's not spunky, attitude-driven and fast-paced like the original at all, but you can really hear the sadness in Kelly's voice, especially those high notes. I hope Gwen sees this version!”

“DEAR GOD! Please release a full version of this haunting rendition. This was ‘chefs kiss,’” someone else commented.

“THIS is the song as was meant to be,” another person wrote.

Clarkson has covered fellow “Voice” coach Stefani before, performing her song “Misery” on her show earlier this month. Stefani, who appeared on Clarkson's show back in December, gave her the seal of approval for that.

ok @kellyclarkson my mind is blown - can’t believe u sang #misery on your show!! so beautiful!! thank u 🙏🏻 gx https://t.co/uqF2sO1Db6 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 8, 2021

"ok @kellyclarkson my mind is blown - can’t believe u sang #misery on your show!! so beautiful!! thank u," she tweeted.

Clarkson has also paid homage to fellow voice “Coach” and Stefani’s fiancé Blake Shelton, performing his song “I’m Sorry” on her show back in October. Shelton has also been a guest on Clarkson's show, revealing how he competed in pageants as a child.