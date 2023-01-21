Keke Palmer shares sweet video on boyfriend Darius Jackson's birthday

Keke Palmer is making her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, feel special on his birthday.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Palmer, 29, shared a cute clip of them driving together while she lip-synched in the passenger seat of the car to Jenevieve's 2021 hit song, "Baby Powder."

"I can easily write long emotional posts for all my girls birthdays, but it’s so cringy writing a birthday post for you 🥴 because the love is so sacred," she captioned the post. "It almost feels asinine to try to share or give a glimpse into something that only we could understand. I can share most things so easily, but not you."

"Happiest Birthday to the best Aquarius, Darius, my guy! Let’s go Birds! 🦅," the “Virgo Tendencies” singer continued.

In 2021, Palmer and Jackson went Instagram official when she shared polaroid photos of them together, including one of them smooching.

“It became more difficult to hide,” she told Tamron Hall on her talk show of her decision to go public with Jackson.

“We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not going to hide something that makes me happy.”

Palmer also told Bustle in March 2022, that she loves being with the fitness YouTuber.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone," she said at the time. "So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life. You know what I’m saying?”

Palmer's love life isn't the only thing that she's been trying to keep private. In December, Palmer revealed that she was pregnant during an opening monologue for “Saturday Night Live."

The actor confirmed that the rumors were true about her pregnancy and said that she'd been having a hard time keeping it a secret.

“I got to say. It’s bad enough when people spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she said onstage.

“I mean, I was trying to keep it so hard to keep it on the down low because I have a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations?’ I’m like, ‘Shh! Can y’all stop? I have a liquor sponsorship on the line!’ Once the check clears, then we can get to the damn baby shower!” she laughed.

However, Palmer noted that her pregnancy has been the "biggest blessing" in her life, and as such, people should treat her as an adult and not like the child star they fell in love with.

"I want to be a mom," she said. "Even though some people feel a little bit weird about me having a baby because I’m a ‘child actor.’ Look: I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I owned a home, I stormed the capitol on January 6 — you know, things adults do."

“Y’all know I’m the same person I’ve always been," Palmer concluded.