Keke Palmer announces she's pregnant during 'SNL' monologue

Palmer said she wanted to "set the record straight."

By Elena Nicolaou

During her first-ever opening monologue for "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 3, Keke Palmer delivered a few jokes — and an announcement. The multi-hyphenate, clad in a brown trench coat, came on stage to say the rumors about her pregnancy were true.

"There are people in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I want to set the record straight," she said. "I am."

With that, Palmer unbuttoned her trench to reveal her pregnant belly and proudly showed off her baby bump.

Palmer then joked about what it's been like keeping her pregnancy quiet for the past few months — or at least trying to.

"I gotta say. It's bad enough when people spread rumors about you but it's even worse when they're correct," she said. "I mean, I was trying to keep it so hard to keep it on the down low because I have a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, 'Congratulations?' I'm like, 'Shh! Can y'all stop? I have a liquor sponsorship on the line!' Once the check clears, then we can get to the damn baby shower!"

"This has been the biggest blessing," Palmer said.

She ended her monologue by saying that, even if you know her from her work as a child actor in movies like "Akeelah and the Bee," she's a fully grown adult now, and ready for motherhood.

"I am so excited, guys. I want to be a mom. Even though some people feel a little bit weird about me having a baby because I'm a 'child actor.' Look: I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I owned a home, I stormed the capitol on January 6 — you know, things adults do," she joked.

"Y'all know I'm the same person I've always been."

The “Nope” actor has not confirmed any other details about her pregnancy. In 2021, she was linked to fitness YouTuber Darius Jackson, posting about their relationship in now-deleted photos on Instgagram.

