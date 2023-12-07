Kate Beckinsale looks unrecognizable with a blond bob

Kate Beckinsale is rocking a new platinum blond bob.

The actor walked the red carpet at the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

In addition to her voluminous, bright blond waves, she wore a short, winter white button down dress and towering platform heels.

Hair transformation! Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Beckinsale seems to have cut her hair recently.

She made an appearance at Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration on Dec. 5 with her long dark hair in a stylish updo.

Kate Beckinsale steps out pre-hair transformation on Dec. 5. Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Then at the Roger Vivier holiday dinner on Dec. 6, Beckinsale showed off her fresh blond cut while wearing a bold red pantsuit (and towering platform heels).

Kate Beckinsale debuts her blond bob at the Roger Vivier holiday dinner on Dec. 6. Gregg DeGuire / Variety via Getty Images

Her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, posted on Instagram about her chop, writing that they were calling it a "blob."

"'BLOB' aka Blonde bob," he captioned photos of Beckinsale at the holiday dinner.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala celebrates women in the entertainment field. Local teens who participate in THR’s Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program also attended, and more than $1 million in university scholarships were handed out.

Actor Kerry Washington and singer Adele were honored at the gala.

"I love this event every year because it's women coming together and community to celebrate each other. And I think that idea, right, that idea that any woman's win is a win for all, maintaining that belief I think is so important to being a woman," Washington told TODAY.com on the red carpet.

“Even reaching to your peers to say like, 'This is not a zero sum game — when you win, it doesn’t take away from me, that we rise together,'" she added.

Washington was given the Equity in Entertainment Award in recognition of her work amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.