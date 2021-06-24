Justin Timberlake voices support for Britney Spears after bombshell court appearance

Justin Timberlake was one of many celebrities to voice their support for Britney Spears, after the pop icon addressed the court in her controversial conservatorship case on Wednesday.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Timberlake, 40, wrote on Twitter. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

He added in a subsequent tweet, "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

Timberlake and Spears dated between 1999 and 2002. Recently, Timberlake has been under scrutiny for his handling of their breakup, that was painted by the recent documentary "Framing Britney Spears" as misogynistic. After the film premiered, he apologized.

“I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote in an emotional message he posted on Instagram. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he added.

Timberlake and Spears at the Hollywood premiere of her feature film "Crossroads" in 2002. Steve Granitz / WireImage

On Wednesday, Timberlake seemingly tried to uphold his commitment to that promise.

"Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time," he added in another tweet. "We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Timberlake was one of many notable celebrities to speak out in support of the pop icon.

"How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime?" Meghan McCain wrote on Twitter. "Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail."

Pop singer Halsey wrote, "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today."

Halsey continued, “f--- anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health," adding the hashtag #FreeBritney.

Mariah Carey wrote, "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong."

"Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans," Brandy tweeted.

On Wednesday, Spears, 39, fiercely addressed the court in her conservatorship case, which has been at the center of the #FreeBritney movement for the past few years. During the her appearance, Spears dropped several bombshells, including the revelation that she has an IUD that she says her family will not let her remove to have another child.

"I've been in shock," she said, in part. "I am traumatized, You know, fake it till you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth. OK. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day and the reason I'm telling you this is because I don't know how the state of California can have all this written in the court documents from the time I showed up and do absolutely nothing."