Julie Chen announces she's leaving CBS daytime talk show 'The Talk'

Julie Chen is leaving the CBS daytime talk show "The Talk."

Chen, who hasn't appeared on the show since its Sept. 10 season premiere, revealed the news in a tearful prerecorded video that aired near the end of Tuesday's episode.

"Right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son," Chen said in the video. "So, I've decided to leave 'The Talk.'"

"I love you all and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come," she said, calling her co-hosts and crew a "family."

Her departure comes more than a week after Chen's husband, former CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves, left the company following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The couple married in 2004 and share one son together, 8-year-old Charlie.

Chen served as co-host and moderator on "The Talk" since its 2010 premiere. She also serves as host of the long-running CBS reality competition show "Big Brother."

On last Thursday's episode of "Big Brother," the 48-year-old television personality signaled her support for her husband. Though she kept up her usual peppy banter with contestants, at the end of the show, she made a subtle but significant change to her usual sign-off.

Rather than simply saying, "I'm Julie Chen. Good night," as she has for 20 seasons, she added one word.

"I'm Julie Chen Moonves," she said with a smile. "Good night."

Julie Chen, far right, acted as co-host and moderator on "The Talk" since its 2010 premiere. Sonja Flemming/CBS

When buzz about sexual harassment and intimidation allegations first began to swirl around Moonves in July, Chen tweeted that he was a "good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader."

On Tuesday, CBS issued a statement thanking Chen for her "incredible energy, grace and professionalism."

“Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast," the statement read. "... We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”